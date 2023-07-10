Shepherd Neame Announces New Charity Of The Year Partner

Share Tweet Share Email

Faversham-based brewery and pub company Shepherd Neame has named FareShare as its Charity of the Year for 2023/24.

FareShare is the UK’s biggest charity fighting hunger and food waste. It works with the food industry to get good to eat food, that might otherwise go to waste, to a network of 8,500 charities and community groups across the UK. These charities help tackle the root causes of poverty, and provide vital services including homelessness shelters, lunch clubs for elderly people suffering with isolation, and support with issues including debt, employment and mental health.

Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “We are committed to doing the right thing for our communities, our people and our environment. In light of the ongoing cost of living crisis, we wanted to choose a charity partner which made a real difference to families and individuals in need. FareShare’s ethos also fits with our ongoing efforts throughout the business to limit waste and recycle wherever possible, in line with our pledge to achieve zero waste to landfill by 2025.”

Last year FareShare provided the equivalent of 128 million meals to charities and groups across the UK, reaching 1 million people. For every £1 raised by Shepherd Neame, FareShare will be able to provide the equivalent of 4 meals.

The Sheps Giving committee, which oversees Shepherd Neame’s charity initiatives and donations, will be working with FareShare to organise fundraising and promotional activities at the brewery and across its pub estate throughout the next 12 months. These include a pledge to donate 50p from every Kids Meal Deal sold across its managed pubs and hotel to the charity. Visit www.shepherdneame.co.uk/sheps-giving.co.uk for full terms and conditions.

Jonathan Neame added: “In addition to raising money for the charity during the year ahead, we will also be offering our team members the opportunity to take time away from their roles to volunteer with FareShare, including helping out at one of their warehouses and supporting food drives or collections.

FareShare partners with a number of charities helping communities in our Kentish heartland, along with London and across the South East, so our pubs and hotels in those areas will be able to get involved as well. We are really excited about working with FareShare during the coming year.”

Shabnam Amini, director of fundraising at FareShare said: “We are delighted that Shepherd Neame has chosen us as their Charity of the Year. The money raised will make a valuable contribution to helping us get good-to-eat surplus food to people who need it most, and help strengthen communities by supporting the essential work of our network of 8,500 charities.”