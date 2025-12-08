Shepherd Neame Extends Charity Partnership

Share Post Share Email

Independent family brewer and pub company Shepherd Neame is extending its successful partnership with current Charity of the Year, Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) into 2026.

The partnership, which was launched in July 2024, has seen Shepherd Neame’s team members and pub partners already raise more than £80,000 for the life-saving charity.

KSS is the local air ambulance charity for Kent, Surrey and Sussex. KSS’s helicopters are flying emergency rooms for millions of people who live in and travel across Kent, Surrey, East and West Sussex 24/7, 365 days a year. When there’s a life-or-death call, they bring specialised doctors, paramedics and treatment to the scene, fast.

KSS is Shepherd Neame’s fifth Charity of the Year since it first launched its Sheps Giving charitable arm in 2018.

The money has been raised through a wide variety of events held at the Faversham Brewery and across its 286 pubs and hotels during the past year, from golf days and quizzes, to musical bingo nights, coffee mornings and skydives.

Donations have also come from Shepherd Neame’s pledge to donate 50p from every Kids’ Meal Deal sold on its Menu for Minis to KSS, and its partnership with charity Pennies, the digital charity box, with customers drinking and dining at selected pubs invited to make a 25 pence donation when they spend over £25 by card. Every penny given goes to charity: 90% to KSS and 10% to Pennies.

In addition to the funds raised, Shepherd Neame has also worked with KSS to organise education and prevention-focused activities including hosting CPR and defibrillator training at its brewery and pubs to create more lifesavers in communities across the region.

KSS Head of Corporate Development Alex Redwood said:

“It has been brilliant working with the team at Shepherd Neame, their team members and customers. Everyone at KSS is delighted that the partnership has been extended, giving us more opportunity to work together to raise vital lifesaving funds and spread awareness of KSS.”

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said:

“It has been fantastic to see the enthusiasm our partnership with KSS has generated – everyone in the business has got behind it.

“All the money donated will help the KSS team to save more lives. We are really looking forward to working with KSS into 2026.”