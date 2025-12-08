Craft Guild Of Chefs Opens Entries To 2026 British Culinary Championships

Share Post Share Email

The Craft Guild of Chefs has announced that entries are now open for the 2026 British Culinary Championships (BCC), which will take place on 27-28th May at Central Bedfordshire College in Dunstable.

The Salon, managed by Central Bedfordshire College in association with the Craft Guild of Chefs is fast becoming one of the top salons in the country. This popular event is growing in stature especially for those chefs who wish to get a first taste of competition experience.

The salon will be split into the following sections, each section will be comprised of a series of competition classes:

Salon Display (D)- these categories can be entered on either the Wednesday or Thursday but will only be judged and awarded once. All Items must be out on Display ready for Judging by 10am.

Live Hot (LH)- Please register at least one hour before your competition is due to start

Live Cold (LC)- Please register at least one hour before your competition is due to start

Restaurant service (RS)- Wednesday Only-Please register at least one hour before your competition is due to start

All competitors who reach the required standard will be presented with a BCC Salon Culinaire medal and certificate. Awards will be made to the standard achieved. If a standard is not reached, no award will be made.

The scoring is:

Gold Award – 90% +

Silver Award – 75%-89%

Bronze Award – 65% -74%

Certificate of Merit – 55%-64%

A separate entry form must be completed for each competitor, and submitted by post to reach the Craft Guild of Chefs. The closing date is Friday 15th May 2026. Each entry costs £10. View the attached PDF below for more information on individual classes.