Shepherd Neame Launches New ‘Little Tom’ Pizza Wagon

Pub company Shepherd Neame has unveiled its first pizza wagon, offering handmade sourdough pizzas to eat in or take away at its pubs.

The wagon, titled Little Tom due to its eye-catching tomato-red colour, has been adapted to incorporate a bespoke pizza oven along with fridges for the ingredients, and two hatches for the team to serve customers.

In keeping with Shepherd Neame’s long beer heritage as Britain’s oldest brewer, it is decorated with hops, and the inscription ‘Master Bakers’ instead of Master Brewers.

Shepherd Neame’s Head of Food Sang Nguyen said:

“Pizza is always a popular choice with our customers, and now the Little Tom pizza wagon can allow us to offer fresh, handmade pizzas at any of our pubs and hotels.”

“Our teams have been trained in making the perfect sourdough for the base, and we are using the finest ingredients, locally sourced wherever possible for the toppings. We have seen a great reaction to the wagon, which is a real talking point wherever it goes.”