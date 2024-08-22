CAMRA Announces The Top 17 Pubs In The UK

Share Tweet Share Email

Photo Caption: The Bell Inn, Aldworth, by Bob Smith

The best pubs in the UK have been named as part of the Campaign for Real Ale’s (CAMRA) prestigious Pub of the Year competition.

A total of 17 fantastic pubs have battled it out with thousands of pubs across the UK to be crowned the winner in their area. For the first time a Northern Ireland winner has been crowned this year, having previously been part of a joint Scotland and Northern Ireland Pub of the Year competition.

Pubs in the competition are scored on their atmosphere, decor, welcome, service, inclusivity, overall impression, but most importantly – the quality of live beer, real cider and perry.

The regional and national finalists will now compete for the UK National Pub of the Year award, with judges whittling the 17 pubs down to just four in late September. CAMRA’s esteemed National Pub of the Year title is the topmost accolade the campaigning group can bestow upon a pub. The overall winner will be announced in January 2025.

Last year’s UK National Pub of the Year winner was the Tamworth Tap in Staffordshire, which won the crown consecutively in both 2023 and 2022.

The recognition of pubs and their place in our communities has never been more important, as the announcement of the top 17 pubs come hot on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the demolition of the iconic Crooked House in Himley, Staffordshire.

The total destruction of this beloved establishment sent shockwaves across the nation, putting a spotlight on unlawful demolitions and conversions of pubs.

Andrea Briers, National Coordinator for the Pub of the Year competition says:

“These amazing pubs really are the crème de la crème and I would encourage the public to seek out the 17 winners from across the nations and regions of the UK – they are top-tier pubs serving excellent beer, cider and perry, run by welcoming, hardworking staff.”

“It’s also important to support your local all year round. With constant pressure from stubbornly high energy prices, fluctuating running costs and grossly unfair business rates threatening to drown pubs across the UK, it’s vital to get out and support the licensed trade.”