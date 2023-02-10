UK Food and Drink Industry Shows Resilience with Pubs & Bars Leading a +2.7% Increase in Q4 2022

Share Tweet Share Email

The UK food and drink industry is powering through, adhering to creativity to propel sales as menu counts are on the rise in all channels: pubs & bars, chain restaurants, QSRs and Coffee & Sandwich shops. A new report from Lumina Intelligence’s Menu Tracker reveals that the average number of food and drink items on menus in the fourth quarter of 2022 reached a record high of 151, a 2.7% increase from the previous quarter.

Pubs and bars saw the largest increase in menu counts, with an additional 10 items added to their menus. All channels saw growth in main course dishes, reflecting the creativity and innovation of the UK’s food and drink industry.

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) were the only channel not to increase its total drink count, but the average number of food items on QSR menus remained stable. QSR operators continued to offer a wider range of options to attract customers, especially during the festive period. Restaurants and other channels also expanded their drink ranges, with seasonal options such as Christmas cocktails and hot drinks becoming increasingly popular.

This new data sheds light on the importance of menu innovation and variety for businesses looking to stay competitive and attract customers. The UK food and drink industry continues to demonstrate resilience and growth, making it an exciting time for the sector.