Six By Nico Announces Westgate Oxford Restaurant Opening In May

Restaurant group, Six by Nico, has announced it will be opening a new restaurant in Westgate Oxford on Wednesday 22 May, which will be the fifteenth restaurant across the UK.Six by Nico Oxford has a capacity for 64 covers in the main dining area with a private dining space for 12 guests, plus a terrace in a space boasting nearly 4,300 square feet overall, and 50 new jobs will be created.

Six by Nico has seen significant growth over the last few years with UK-wide expansion. Since opening in Finnieston in 2017, Six by Nico now has locations in 10 cities in the UK with 15 locations including two in London, two in Manchester and three in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Leeds and Cardiff.

Nico Simeone comments: “We are thrilled to bring the taste of Six by Nico to Oxford. Westgate Oxford, located in the heart of the city, is a great site for us as it has become a popular food and lifestyle destination. We pride ourselves on originality – Six by Nico is founded on a meticulously curated and ever-changing tasting menu that combines various ingredients, tastes, and dishes, drawing inspiration from both the UK and beyond. Our team look forward to opening our doors this May 2024, and to be bringing a truly unique and unforgettable culinary experience to the people of Oxfordshire”.

Brendan Hattam, Centre Director at Westgate Oxford, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Six by Nico to Westgate Oxford next month. Our roof terrace is one of the region’s premier dining destinations and, with Six by Nico bringing their experience-led dining, we are excited to welcome new and returning guests over the summer months.”