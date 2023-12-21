Sodexo Health & Care Donates 100,000 Meals to The Bread and Butter Thing

Share Tweet Share Email

Sodexo Health & Care has this week donated 100,000 frozen meals to support food redistribution charity, The Bread and Butter Thing, provide much-needed food to those in need of support this Christmas.

Working with Sodexo’s Stop Hunger Foundation and its supply partners Brakes and Lineage Logistics the frozen meals have been delivered to The Bread & Butter Thing so they can use them to provide nutritious hot meals to families across the UK over the Christmas and New Year period.

Philip Leigh, CEO Health & Care, Sodexo UK & Ireland said: “Food insecurity is a huge issue in the UK today so as Christmas approached we have worked with the Stop Hunger team, our supply management teams, Lineage Logistics and Brakes to provide The Bread and Butter Thing with meals to support the local communities in which they operate. Knowing that the meals have gone to those who need some extra support this Christmas is fantastic, and I thank everyone involved who has helped make this happen.”

The Bread & Butter Thing is one of Sodexo’s Stop Hunger Foundation’s charity partners. Partners since February 2021 the Foundation has been providing financial support as well as providing regular volunteering slots for Sodexo colleagues at its Manchester warehouse and community hubs.

Mark Game, Founder, The Bread and Butter Thing added: “It’s like Christmas has come early for us! Sodexo and its Stop Hunger team have consistently been one of our biggest and most thoughtful partners. We’re extremely grateful to them for working with their teams at Brakes and Lineage to supply these amazing meals. Together we’re adding an extra sparkle to the festive period for thousands of families who are making tough choices between heating and eating. These 100,000+ meals will make the world of difference.”

The Bread and Butter Thing is an award-winning food redistribution charity. It runs over 110 mobile food clubs, taking affordable food into some of the UK’s most impoverished communities. But food is just the start. The charity uses surplus food as a catalyst to have a transformative effect on people’s lives. It aims to empower people, to enable them to better manage limited funds, connect with their neighbours and reduce loneliness – with the added bonus of encouraging them to eat better.