South West Pub Company Ranks Top In Reputation Awards

Share Post Share Email

One of St Austell Brewery’s managed pubs has been ranked as the best in Europe for going above and beyond in delivering the best experience for its guests.

Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management, ranked St Austell Brewery’s Masons Arms the highest out of 380 companies in its restaurant division that have achieved the coveted ‘900 Award’ – the gold standard for exceptional guest service.

In total, 35 of St Austell Brewery’s 46 managed pub sites across the South West, along with nine of its Business Partner pubs (tenanted), were recognised in the Reputation 800 and 900 Award listings for 2025.

The Reputation Score is a proprietary tool that measures review sentiment left on platforms such as TripAdvisor, Google, and Facebook, as well as business response, social engagement, business listing accuracy, and search impressions.

Honourees earn the awards by achieving a Reputation Score of 800 or 900 or higher, which reinforces the focus on listening to and responding to guest feedback, showcasing their dedication to guest insights throughout the year.

The Masons Arms, which underwent a multi-million-pound investment from owners St Austell Brewery in 2022, has featured in The Sunday Times’ 100 Best Places to Stay in the UK in 2024. It was also crowned Devon Pub of the Year in the county category at the National Pub & Bar Awards in 2024. The Branscombe pub with rooms, which dates back to the 1400s, was awarded the top Reputation Score of 949 out of 1000, making it the best in Europe for its category.

Amy Walters, Head of Pub Marketing and Guest Experience for St Austell Brewery, said:

“The Reputation platform is a key part of the momentum in driving guest experience for us, and this momentum is reflected in the year-on-year growth of our pubs achieving the 800+ score.

“2024 was undoubtedly a year where we turned the dial up on our guest experience, and it is wonderful to see the hard work of our teams reflected in these scores.”

Amy added: “A special mention goes to general manager David and the team at the Masons Arms for not only achieving the highest Reputation Score in our managed estate, but also the highest score in our industry category. It’s an exceptional achievement and a testament to the unwavering focus that his team has on delivering stand-out experiences for the guests who visit the pub.”

Anthony Gaskell, Reputation’s EMEA Managing Director, said:

“The Reputation 800 Award recognises location-specific businesses that exemplify excellence in customer satisfaction and brand trust. Recipients have achieved a Reputation Score of 800 or higher by excelling in areas such as review sentiment, social engagement, and business listing accuracy, among others.

“St Austell Brewery demonstrated its unwavering commitment to outstanding customer service, with 33 of its pubs earning spots in the 2025 Reputation 800 Award rankings and 10 achieving placement in the elite 2025 Reputation 900 Award rankings.

“Reputation is especially proud to acknowledge The Mason Arms, a historic 14th-century establishment located in the heart of Branscombe. With an impressive Reputation Score of 949, The Mason Arms has been recognised as the highest-ranked hospitality location in all of Europe for the 2025 awards.”