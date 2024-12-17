Splendid Hospitality Group Hotels Give Back This Christmas

Share Post Share Email

In the run-up to Christmas, Splendid Hospitality Group (SHG) hotels has embraced the spirit of giving with a series of initiatives supporting their local communities.

At Hilton London Bankside, the team kicked off their efforts with a kitchen takeover at Blackfriars Settlement on 11 November, preparing and serving delicious meals for the Positive Aging Community. Team members also participated in the Better Bankside Christmas Gift Appeal Wrapping Session on 11 December, preparing gifts to deliver to local hostels and community groups.

Finally, on 12 December the hotel welcomed the Notre Dame School Choir, for a special carol performance in the hotel lobby, followed by hot chocolate and mince pies for children at the hotel’s restaurant, OXBO.

At Hotel Indigo York, a special Christmas Room with a ‘Giving Tree’ encouraged guests to donate to Safe And Sound Homes (SASH), a charity that supports vulnerable young people. As part of a broader partnership with SASH, the hotel team also undertook a hike to raise vital funds. Hotel Indigo York also served as a gift drop-off point for cashforkids Mission Christmas.

Meanwhile, The Grand, York hosted a magical Christmas light switch-on event on 15 November with Yorkshire Children’s Charity. The event featured the Yorkshire Voices Choir singing carols by candlelight, with festive street food, mulled wine, and hot chocolate. All profits were donated to the charity to support their vital work.

Andrew Kendrick, SHG’s Managing Director – Hotels, said: “Our teams have truly embraced the essence of the festive season by coming together to support their communities. These acts of kindness reflect our deep commitment to making a difference, and it’s wonderful to see the creativity and passion displayed across our hotels.”

Nadeem Boghani, SHG’s Executive Vice Chairman, added: “Christmas is a time for giving, and I am incredibly proud of the efforts our people are making to help those who need it most. Every year they support over 50 charities, going above and beyond their day-to-day roles to have a meaningful and positive impact on communities. “

Find out more about Splendid Hospitality here.