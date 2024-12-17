Research Reveals Sundays As The Top Booking Date For 2024

Share Post Share Email

Latest insight from hospitality technology partner Zonal, reveals that 90% of the top booked dates for 2024 were Sundays, with only two exceptions: Valentine’s Day and the Saturday before Mother’s Day. Of the top 20 dates which had the most bookings, 18 fell on Sundays.

Taking Christmas/December bookings out of the equation, Mother’s Day emerged as the most popular date for bookings followed by Father’s Day and Easter Sunday. The top 10 booking dates were revealed as the following:

1. Mother’s Day

2. Father’s Day

3. Easter Sunday

4. Valentine’s Day

5. Sunday 5th May (Day before 1st May bank holiday)

6. Sunday 26th May (Day before 2nd May bank holiday)

7. Saturday 9th March (Day before Mother’s Day)

8. Sunday 27th October

9. Sunday 28th April

10. Sunday 11th February

The data also showed a trend in consumers booking last minute, with all of the top 10 booking dates, having a substantial amount of reservations made on the day itself. When looking at which day drove the most last-minute reservations, Sunday 26th May tops the list with nearly half of bookings being made on the day. Easter Sunday, also saw a surprisingly high-number of on the day bookings, with over a quarter (26%) of people booking on the day.

The research also revealed that over 50% of all Sunday bookings in those top 10 dates, were lunchtime bookings, demonstrating the priorities for key occasions and Sunday bookings.

This emphasises the importance of having robust systems in place to handle bookings efficiently. A digital booking platform with real-time table availability can help operators streamline operations, better manage table covers and staff schedules, and handle last-minute booking adjustments. Such tools are crucial for maximising revenue, especially during high-demand periods.

Commenting on the findings, Tim Chapman, Chief Commercial Officer, Zonal, said: “Our research shows that Sundays dominate the top booking dates for 2024, highlighting the importance of these days for the hospitality industry. Our GO Technology research with CGA by NIQ and UKHospitality earlier this year, revealed that 44% of Britons wanting to spend time in hospitality venues to celebrate a special occasion, so it’s no surprise that key occasions like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day lead the list, reflecting how integral these moments are to customer dining habits.

“By leveraging tools that provide real-time table availability and streamline the booking process, operators can ensure they’re well-prepared to capitalise on these high-demand dates and drive revenue throughout the year.”