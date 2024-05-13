Springtime Images Scoop Prizes In Shepherd Neame’s Latest Photography Competition

Share Tweet Share Email

Nature in its springtime glory has been captured by the winning images in Shepherd Neame’s latest photography competition.

The independent family brewer and pub company launched its search for photographs depicting nature and wildlife enjoying the return of spring back in January.

Organisers were inundated with entries, with extra points being awarded for any photos which incorporated food in some way, to celebrate the company’s current Charity of the Year, FareShare.

The top prize went to Mike Hook, a retired bank manager from Maidstone, whose image of a fieldfare feeding off fallen apples at East Malling Research Centre impressed the judges.

A keen wildlife photographer now in his retirement, Mike captured the image on his Canon 7D. “There was a whole flock of fieldfare there that day at East Malling. They were feeding on the leftover apples. If you look closely you can see bits of apple on its beak. They are not a native bird and so we see them in the winter.”

He was presented with a £150 Shepherd Neame gift card prize, along with a winner’s certificate, by Senior Communications Officer Angela Cole at The Boathouse in Yalding on Thursday (May 2).

Four runners-up each received a £25 Shepherd Neame gift card and certificate. They were: Oliver Mannion, from Canterbury, of his picture of a snail with a smaller snail on its back; Claire Hayhurst, of Romney Marsh, of her German Wirehaired Pointer Boo on Dymchurch beach; Sarah McBride, with an image of a dandelion clock on Wye Downs, and Miriam Simmons from Hernhill, of a bedraggled sheep in Otford.

Kathryn Tye, Corporate Communications Manager, said:

“We were delighted to receive so many entries. Our judges felt Mike’s winning image was not only beautifully composed and expertly shot, but also featured a relatively rare bird and incorporated food – so ticked all the boxes.”