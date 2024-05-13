Bidfresh Highlights Importance Of Sustainability, Seasonality & Provenance

Share Tweet Share Email

Bidfresh has kick-started the Spring with an event to celebrate fresh produce and the importance of it on menus.

The event focuses on Campbell Brothers (catering butchers), Direct Seafoods (nationwide fishmongers) and Oliver Kay (fresh ingredient suppliers). Bidfresh believes that by utilising fresh food, operators can open the door to products that are full of flavour and packed full of quality, ready to meet to the expectations of consumers.

Brian Hall, managing director at Bidfresh, commented:

“I’m pleased to see the spotlight on fresh produce and the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to ensure that the products delivered to customers are of the very best standard.

“All experts within their sector, the teams at Direct Seafoods, Oliver Kay and Campbell Brothers are always there to support chefs and operators find what they need. Sustainability, provenance and seasonality are at the very heart of all three businesses and it’s their dedication to these details that truly makes them champions of fresh.”

To demonstrate their knowledge and credentials, each business took a different area of fresh to champion, explaining how it is weaved into their ethos and the benefits it brings to chefs and operators.

The benefits include: