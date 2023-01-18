SquareMeal Announces the Top 100 Restaurants in the UK for 2023

Share Tweet Share Email

Independent restaurant guide – SquareMeal – has announced the best restaurants that the UK has to offer.

In a year that is set to be – financially – one of the hardest in the UK for many years, the 2023 list has taken this into consideration with many more affordable restaurants making this year’s top 100 list. While those higher-priced restaurants included in the list offer not only the very best in UK dining but also impeccable service and an impressive ambience, ensuring a memorable experience that is worth the additional cost.

Using a combination of thousands of reader votes and SquareMeal’s own expert critics, the UK Top 100 Restaurants list is a true reflection of Britain’s beautifully varied dining scene, featuring everything from fine dining experiences through to farm-to-table restaurants and gastropubs. Each eatery is truly unique but all have one thing in common – an unmissable menu.

West Midlands restaurant named the best in the UK

West Midlands restaurant Grace & Savour came out on top as the UK’s best restaurant. The top three UK restaurants included 2022’s winner Osip in Somerset and Ynyshir in Powys. Wales, in particular, has had a wave of incredible restaurants, including The Jackdaw and SY23.

SquareMeal’s Head of Content Caroline Hendry explains:

“We’re sending huge congratulations to all 100 restaurants featured in this year’s list, with special mention to our winner Grace & Savour, who greatly impressed us with their celebration of local produce and resources – even their crockery is made from local clay. While the seasonal menu packed full of local produce really blew us away.”