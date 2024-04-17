Squatters Removed From Marco Pierre White’s Former Leicester Square Restaurant

Share Tweet Share Email

Marco Pierre White’s Leicester Square restaurant, which closed its doors in February this year has been secured by police after hundreds of squatters moved in, according to media reports

Squatters have moved into the site putting up a sign window warning that they cannot be removed without a court order as the building was not being used for residential purposes and was vacant.

Up to 400 squatters were believed to be in the property which was the location of the Mr White’s restaurant until it closed at the start of this year.

Although he was not directly involved in the 600 cover venue, it was run by Black & White Hospitality, the company he set up with entrepreneur Nick Taplin. The company runs nearly 30 restaurants around the UK.

Gordon Ramsay has also seen squatters move int his Grade II-listed York & Albany pub and hotel he owns in Camden, north London.

That restaurant closed during Covid and on Tuesday Mr Ramsay applied to the High Court to have the squatters removed.

Yesterday, (April 17) the squatters said they had been served papers, forcing them to cancel their soup kitchen that they were running from the establishment.

The group of so-called “autonomous” activists say they are “committed to providing free food and creating a space for the community” but now say they have now been served legal papers and have been forced to cancel the opening of their community cafe on the premises today.