St Austell Brewery Brings Back Beer Classics To Celebrate 175th Anniversary

Share Post Share Email

St Austell Brewery is raising a glass to its 175th anniversary with the launch of a special limited-edition cask ale range for 2026. The range includes several much-loved favourites, revived from the brewery’s archives.

Drawing on recipes from brewing books dating back to the 1800s, the 175th anniversary collection pays tribute to some of the most well-loved beers in St Austell Brewery’s history. Alongside reimagined beers from its past and current core range – including a new anniversary ale named 1851 – each release has been carefully curated.

Classics such as Admiral’s Ale (5% ABV), first brewed in 2005 to mark the bicentenary of Nelson’s triumph at Trafalgar will return, alongside best bitter Trelawny (3.8% ABV), named after Bishop Trelawny from Cornish folklore. The burnished copper ale is still fondly remembered by beer fans.

The final release in the eight-strong cask line-up is Tribute Extra (5.3% ABV), the big sibling of St Austell Brewery’s best-selling Tribute pale ale. Brewed with Cornish barley and signature Celeia and Willamette hops, the rich pale ale is bold, complex, and full of character – a true celebration of that little bit extra.

The collection forms part of St Austell Brewery’s wider programme of 175-year celebrations, which includes commemorative events, special collaborations and a renewed focus on the business’s heritage pubs and regional roots.

Georgina Young, Brewing Director at St Austell Brewery, said: “Reaching 175 years is an extraordinary milestone, so it felt only right to celebrate by bringing some of our most cherished beers back to life. Our brewing archives are full of wonderful recipes – beers that meant something to the people who brewed them and to the communities that enjoyed them.

“Revisiting classics, such as Trelawny and Tinners is a reminder of just how deeply our heritage runs, while giving us the chance to brew the beers with the quality and consistency made possible by modern techniques. As a team, we’re incredibly proud to honour our past while continuing to innovate for the beer drinkers of today.”