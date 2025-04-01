St Austell Brewery Named Best Brewing Pub Company 2025

Share Post Share Email

St Austell Brewery has been recognised again this year at one of the top national award ceremonies in hospitality. Last week (26 March), the business took home the coveted accolade of ‘Best Brewing Pub Company’ at the Publican Awards- widely regarded as the pub industry ‘Oscars’.

The 2025 win for the independent and family-owned 174-year-old brewery follows its 2024 recognition as ‘Best Accommodation Operator’ for its 45-strong managed pub estate across the South West. The Brewery was a finalist for two other awards on the night: Best New Site for Pier House and Beer House, its managed houses in Charlestown, and Best Managed Pub Company (2-50 sites).

St Austell Brewery, which operates two breweries- one in St Austell and one in Bath- produces award-winning beers such as Tribute, Proper Job and korev, as well as recently launched Proper Job 0.5% IPA and the all-British Anthem. These beers are available in supermarkets and pubs across the UK.

In addition to its award-winning managed estate- which includes renowned pubs such as Pedn Olva in St Ives, Mason Arms in Branscombe and the recently acquired Godolphin Arms in Marazion- the brewery also owns over 120 tenanted and leased pubs across the South West. These include The Pandora Inn near Falmouth, The Cornish Arms in Tavistock and The Griffin in Bath, all run by business partners.

Andrew Turner, Chief Operating Officer at St Austell Brewery, said: “We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious industry award which is a testament to the hard work, talent, and dedication of our entire team. This award really does encapsulate everything that is great about what we do at St Austell Brewery – brewing & selling fantastic beers, running beautiful pubs, having meaningful partnerships and being a leading employer in the South West.

“However, we recognise that this achievement comes at a difficult time, as we navigate proposed organisational changes due to the significant increase in the cost of doing business from April this year. Our top priority remains supporting our people through this period while continuing to deliver the excellence that has earned us this recognition. As we move forward, we will do so with transparency, care, and a steadfast focus on our people.”