St Austell Brewery Scoops Four Medals at International Brewing Awards

St Austell Brewery is celebrating a remarkable achievement after winning four medals at the 2026 International Brewing Awards – one of the world’s oldest and most respected beer competitions.

Established in 1888 and often described as the “Oscars of the brewing industry”, the awards are judged solely by professional brewers and recognise outstanding technical excellence.

This year’s success is particularly significant for the independent family-owned business, marking its 350th beer award in its 175-year history.

Among the accolades, 2025 Extra Special Tribute (EST) – brewed with all-British ingredients – was awarded the only gold in its category.

A supercharged 7.4% ABV strong ale, EST is a bold reinterpretation of St Austell Brewery’s flagship pale ale, Tribute (4.2% ABV). First brewed in 2023 – to mark the coronation of King Charles III – EST has since become a special annual release, crafted in small batches and each bottle is individually numbered. Each edition of EST is brewed to a unique recipe, bottle-conditioned and matured.

Proper Job 0.5% secured a silver in the ultra low alcohol category. Modelled on the flagship Proper Job IPA, it retains the original’s hop profile – Cascade, Willamette and Chinook – delivering punchy citrus, grapefruit and pine flavours despite its low ABV.

Korev (4.8% ABV), St Austell Brewery’s flagship lager – known for its clean and refreshing character – also earned a silver. Rounding off the wins, Proper Job (4.5% ABV) – its flagship IPA brewed with bold American hops and celebrating its 20th birthday this year – took home a bronze in the cask-conditioned beer category.

Georgina Young, St Austell Brewery’s Brewing Director said: “Winning four medals at such a prestigious global competition is an incredible achievement for the whole team.

“To reach our 350th beer award in the same year we celebrate 175 years of brewing heritage makes this moment even more special. Each of the winning beers represents innovation and quality and I’m immensely proud of what our talented brewing team continues to deliver.”