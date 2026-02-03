Star Pubs’ Figures Reveal January Applicant Levels Are Up 10% On A Year Ago

Share Post Share Email

Despite media attention on the challenges facing the hospitality industry, Star Pubs reports today that its applicant levels for January were 10% up on 2025.

The increase comes as the company sees entrants to the leased & tenanted sector undertaking more protracted research into the trade before progressing. This includes having a greater appetite than ever before for personally understanding the financials of their chosen pub, rather than relying on their accountants.

To address these trends and help maintain the pipeline of talent the pub industry needs, Star Pubs is launching new informative online content and webinars on the L&T sector. In addition, with pub margins under increasing pressure and feedback from recruits highlighting finance as the number one area they struggle with, Star has revised its applicants’ introductory training in 2026 so that robust business plan creation is even earlier in the recruitment process. And to make it easier for people to attend, the course – which is worth £1,000 – has been compressed from five days into three and reduced in price by a third to £300 ex VAT.

Star will hold 10 new free virtual events in the year ahead explaining the L&T model and different agreements available. These will be hosted by an operations director and include a Q&A session. The company will also produce more online content featuring first-hand accounts from L&T operators of what it is like to take on a pub for the first time and add drone footage to the site vacancy listings on its website.

The revamped introductory training concentrates on assisting licensees to build their business plans before they speak to an accountant instead of reviewing and bringing them to life afterwards. There is particular attention on costs like staffing that have significantly increased in recent times. Any topics that are not essential to starting up a business have been moved to a new online training portal that attendees can access when needed.

Says Star Pubs Head of Attraction, Hance McPherson: “The economic uncertainty of the last few years hasn’t dented enthusiasm for running a pub, but combined with the move to seek knowledge online, has profoundly changed the way would-be licensees research taking on a pub. The industry needs to adapt to these long-term trends in order to meet their wants and needs. There’s a huge thirst for knowledge – people are doing their due diligence really thoroughly and they’re increasingly doing that online. Nearly 60% of applicants now find their pubs through our website and social media, outstripping traditional routes like ‘to let’ boards – a shift that’s up15% in the last three years alone.

“The longer consideration and decision-making phase is a good thing; it ensures the next generation of licensees are exceptionally well informed and with stronger business plans in place.

“It’s always been vital to understand the economics of running a pub and how to drive sales, but it’s more essential than ever now – even the most experienced operators need to analyse every line in their accounts, and areas like staff rostering have taken on new importance. Bringing this to the forefront of our introductory training and educating potential recruits early in their journey enables them to engage confidently and knowledgeably with their accountants, which proved very popular in trials. We hope the Government’s announcement on business rates support will be beneficial to applications for pubs going forward.”