Stephen Kinkead Takes Home Lifetime Achievement Award at Lockhart Catering Awards

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Stephen Kinkead, managing director of Winterhalter UK, was recently honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Lockhart Spring Supplier Conference.

The event, which took place at Nottingham Venues in the East Midlands, is organised by Lockhart Catering Equipment. It gives a chance for the company’s key suppliers to meet up with the Lockhart team, network and discuss the latest innovations. It also includes an award ceremony recognising companies and people who have made significant contributions to the foodservice equipment industry.

Stephen was this year’s recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. He has worked for Winterhalter UK since 2001, becoming general manager for Ireland in 2002 and being appointed as managing director for both UK and Ireland in 2007. His tenure has seen Winterhalter become one of the dominant suppliers of glasswashing and dishwashing equipment in the UK and Ireland, to all parts of the foodservice industry and the public service sector.

As well as growing the business he launched the Kitchen Porter of the Year competition, which aims to celebrate the work and achievements of the vital but often overlooked work KPs do for the industry. Stephen’s focus on the people in the industry and how Winterhalter can help to create a better working environment for them was a huge part of the reason for presenting him with the award. As Dave Hilling, Lockhart’s sales director said in his speech at the ceremony “Stephen understands something that many people don’t – hospitality doesn’t work without the people behind the scenes.”

He also helped to drive the company’s growth by launching digital tools like the Connected Wash system and Pay Per Wash, which have allowed Winterhalter UK to diversify into digital management. In 2017 he oversaw the expansion of the company’s service division, splitting it into a separate business to develop its service-led potential in the market.

“I am extremely honoured to have been recognised with this award,” he says. “Lockhart is one of the most important distributors in the UK, and one of our key partners. They know the industry inside out so if they think you’re good you must be doing something right!

“I also have to thank the whole team at Winterhalter UK, the success we’ve experienced is largely down to their commitment to our customers, their knowledge and their enthusiasm for the amazing technology of the Winterhalter range,” he says. “And of course, my inspirational leadership!”

Winterhalter provides a total solution for dishwashing and glasswashing, from pre-sales advice to after-sales service, training and maintenance, with sustainability fitted as standard. Alongside its market-leading dish washers and glass washers, the company’s range includes utensil washers, advanced water treatment machines, and cleaning detergents and rinse aids.

For further details, call Winterhalter on 01908 359000, visit www.winterhalter.com/uk-en/ or email info@winterhalter.co.uk.