England’s Opening Game Sparks Record Matchday Bookings for Greene King

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Greene King has reported that England’s opening game against Croatia tonight (Wednesday, 17 June) is the top performing fixture of the tournament to date with 5.6k bookings for the match across its managed pubs. This is higher than England’s first Euro 2024 match vs Serbia.

To date, managed pubs have received bookings for 65k covers for this summer’s international football fixtures.

More than 4.5k people secured their seats in Greene King managed pubs to watch the tournament’s opening Mexico vs South Africa match.

Despite a 2am kick off time for Scotland’s opening game vs Haiti last Sunday, almost 20 pubs across Scotland reported reaching booked seating capacity, so were offering walk ins and standing room only as the match began. Bookings for Friday’s game between Scotland and Morocco continue to rise with over 4k secured to date.

Jodie Tate, chief operating officer at Greene King, said: “We have a proud history of showing live sport in our pubs and are delighted to see so many fans choosing to watch matches with us. Booking continue to be ahead compared to the Euros in 2024 as fans plan to come together and enjoy the games in a lively and welcoming atmosphere. We only expect demand to increase as customers make the most of our fantastic pubs and our loyalty app, which includes offers and rewards throughout the tournament. As we continue to face a layering of costs, this summer of sport gives us reason to be optimistic. Good luck to all the teams!”