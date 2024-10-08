Stoke-On-Trent Pub Gets A £196,000 Makeover

Share Post Share Email

The Travellers Rest on Leek Road, Milton in Stoke-On-Trent has reopened following a major investment of £196,000. The pub is part of Proper Pubs, the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Inside, the pub has received a full refurbishment including updates to both the bar and lounge area – complete with a new dartboard and four televisions for visitors to enjoy, and to celebrate the reopening, the pub hosted a performance from local artist, DJ Ronski.

Steve and Polly Stevenson, Operators of The Travellers Rest, said:

“We had a fantastic opening weekend! It was great to be able to celebrate alongside the team who have been brilliant throughout this whole process and our wonderful community. Everyone has been so supportive and the feedback we’ve received from customers has been incredible.

We would like to thank everyone, including Proper Pubs, our family, friends and our amazing team, that helped bring our vision to life – we can’t wait for all that’s to come going forward.”

Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said:

“It’s great to see how well the refurbishment at The Travellers Rest has turned out and it was a delight to hear how successful the opening weekend was. The team has worked remarkably hard in getting the pub ready to reopen and it’s been a pleasure seeing everything coming together.

On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community heroes, Steve and Polly, the very best of luck in making The Travellers Rest a fantastic hub of the community.”