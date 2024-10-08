Dorset Hospitality Sector Staff Recognised At Awards

Share Post Share Email

The fourth annual BH Area Hospitality Association (BAHA) Recognition Awards have taken place – with Kris Hall of The Burnt Chef Project picking up a major prize.

The non-profit social enterprise was launched to help eradicate mental health stigma in the industry.

It trains workers for companies in the sector and offers education, support and resources to make the hospitality and leisure industries healthier and more sustainable.

Kris said: “I’m side-swiped to win the Contribution to Hospitality award. We don’t for it for recognition, we do it because it needs to be done. The award means a lot.”

The event, held at Bournemouth’s Marsham Court Hotel, celebrates those who keep the multi-million pounds hospitality sector running.

It recognises those staff who work in the industry across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

Hosting the event was Andy Brennan who has become a firm favourite among the hospitality sector locally.

He said: “It’s great to have been asked to host these awards for a 3rd year running.

“The hotel industry is an important industry to the region and the staff should be praised for their ongoing commitment.

“It’s such a joy when I announce the winners and runners up. They are all so deserving, and it is nice to see an industry give back to their staff with a complimentary evening of fun and razzle dazzle.”

Britain’s Got Talent’s Nino Nikolov wowed the guests with a virtuoso performance on his electric violin and excellent food was delivered by the Marsham Court Hotel.

Rosie Radwell, Chair of BH Area Hospitality Association, said:

“I’m pleased to have been involved with these awards since their inception back in 2021 after a difficult time for our sector.

“It is a pleasure to have seen so many nominations again this year and to be able to celebrate the talent and loyalty of the staff we have.

“This is my first Recognition Awards as Chair, and I feel honoured and privileged to have worked with so many hoteliers, sponsors, partners, staff and individuals to help make the awards what they are today.

“A special mention must go to Bournemouth Coastal BID for partnering with us and NFU Mutual New Forest, Isle of Wight and Bournemouth who, after being our main sponsors last year, agreed a three-year contract as our sole main sponsor.

“We look forward to working with them again for the next two years on these prestigious awards.

“I was also thoroughly privileged to have been able to present Kris Hall from The Burnt Chef Project a special award for his contribution to hospitality.

“The work Kris and the team do is so important to our industry, and I hope to help them spread the word about the importance of what they offer.

“Mental health is a growing concern as is the burnout that comes with it, and we need to support our teams more to prevent this from continuing.”

The Full Results From The BH Area Hospitality Association Recognition Awards 2024 Are: