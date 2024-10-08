Latest:
ChefsHighlightsHospitalityHospitality WorkersHotel & SpaHotelsNewsStaff

Dorset Hospitality Sector Staff Recognised At Awards

The fourth annual BH Area Hospitality Association (BAHA) Recognition Awards have taken place – with Kris Hall of The Burnt Chef Project picking up a major prize.

The non-profit social enterprise was launched to help eradicate mental health stigma in the industry.

It trains workers for companies in the sector and offers education, support and resources to make the hospitality and leisure industries healthier and more sustainable.

Kris said: “I’m side-swiped to win the Contribution to Hospitality award. We don’t for it for recognition, we do it because it needs to be done. The award means a lot.”

The event, held at Bournemouth’s Marsham Court Hotel, celebrates those who keep the multi-million pounds hospitality sector running.

It recognises those staff who work in the industry across Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole.

Hosting the event was Andy Brennan who has become a firm favourite among the hospitality sector locally.

He said: “It’s great to have been asked to host these awards for a 3rd year running.

“The hotel industry is an important industry to the region and the staff should be praised for their ongoing commitment.

“It’s such a joy when I announce the winners and runners up. They are all so deserving, and it is nice to see an industry give back to their staff with a complimentary evening of fun and razzle dazzle.”

Britain’s Got Talent’s Nino Nikolov wowed the guests with a virtuoso performance on his electric violin and excellent food was delivered by the Marsham Court Hotel.

Rosie Radwell, Chair of BH Area Hospitality Association, said:
“I’m pleased to have been involved with these awards since their inception back in 2021 after a difficult time for our sector.

“It is a pleasure to have seen so many nominations again this year and to be able to celebrate the talent and loyalty of the staff we have.

“This is my first Recognition Awards as Chair, and I feel honoured and privileged to have worked with so many hoteliers, sponsors, partners, staff and individuals to help make the awards what they are today.

“A special mention must go to Bournemouth Coastal BID for partnering with us and NFU Mutual New Forest, Isle of Wight and Bournemouth who, after being our main sponsors last year, agreed a three-year contract as our sole main sponsor.

“We look forward to working with them again for the next two years on these prestigious awards.

“I was also thoroughly privileged to have been able to present Kris Hall from The Burnt Chef Project a special award for his contribution to hospitality.

“The work Kris and the team do is so important to our industry, and I hope to help them spread the word about the importance of what they offer.

“Mental health is a growing concern as is the burnout that comes with it, and we need to support our teams more to prevent this from continuing.”

Contribution to Hospitality Industry sponsored by BH Area Hospitality Association

• Winner Kris Hall – The Burnt Chef Project

Bournemouth University Hospitality Student of the Year

• 2 x winners: Angshuman Guha and Dora Andriani Sinaga

Bournemouth & Poole College Hospitality Student of the Year

• Winner Eva Crease

• Runner-up Jackson Warwick

Receptionist of the Year

• Winner Oliver Baudet

• Runner-up Renata Poprawa

Waiter or Waitress of the Year

• Winner Ciara Thomson

• Runner-up Rita Alvarez

Kitchen Porter of the Year

• Winner Les Stokes

• Runner-up Cameron Kay

Bar Person of the Year

• Winner Siddhesh Devkar

• Runner-up Elysha Dorey

HR, Administration or Accounts Person of the Year

• Winner Carole McStocker

• 2 x runners-up Lucia Cerezo Melgarejo and Sushmitha Jatoth

Housekeeper of the Year sponsored by

• Winner Dorota Gornik

• 2 x runners-up Gunta Garance and Jim Kerr

Breakfast Chef, Chef de Partie or Commis Chef of the Year

• Winner Billie Stock

• Runner-up Marvin Narnor

Leisure & Spa Person of the Year

• Winner Ravan Hutchings

• Runner-up Katy West

Maintenance Person of the Year sponsored by

• Winner Patrick McCourt

• 2 x runners-up Lukasz Duda and Simon Cutler

Night Staff of the Year

• Winner Scott Nickels

• Runner-up Sergio Syriopoulas

Sales and Events Manager of the Year

• Winner Chamane Epps

• 2 x runners-up Hannah Attwater and Megan Templ-Edwards

Restaurant or Food and Beverage Manager of the Year

• Winner Eduardo Fernandes

• Runner-up Scott Meek

Head Chef or Sous Chef of the Year

• Winner Anthony Alexander

• 2 x runners-ups Louis Cruz and Maciej Dorcz

Reservations and Revenue Person of the Year

• Winner Kirsty Speller

• Runner-up Larissa Sucher

Assistant or Duty Manager of the Year

• Winner Iva Velinova

• Runner-up Emma Walters

Deputy or Operations Manager of the Year

• Winner Zakaria Abdalla

• 2 x Runners-ups Maurizo Laudato & Rui Teles

Career Progression in Partnership with Coastal BID

• Winner Alex Ribeiro Granito

• 2 x runners-up Filip Pijacki and Silvia Passera

Exceptional Customer Service

• Winner Olivia Falconer

• Runner-up Alison Longman

Future of Hospitality (18-25 years old)

• Winner Alex Myatt

• Runner Up Eva Crease

 

 

 