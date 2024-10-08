UK Government Must Introduce Mandatory Display Of Food Hygiene Ratings In England

Share Post Share Email

The Chartered Institute of Environmental Health (CIEH) is calling for mandatory display of food hygiene ratings following a BBC investigation into businesses displaying inaccurate food hygiene ratings.

For several years, CIEH has repeatedly called for the introduction of a statutory food hygiene rating scheme in England, referencing its impact on driving up food hygiene standards and increasing compliance with food hygiene laws.

Despite being mandatory in Wales and Northern Ireland, England is currently missing this clear opportunity to secure consumer confidence and further protect public health.

One of the consequences of the currently voluntary scheme is that in England, 69% of businesses display a food hygiene rating sticker, compared to 91% in Northern Ireland and 92% of businesses in Wales.

The Food Hygiene Rating (Wales) 2013 Act and the Food Hygiene Rating Act 2016 (Northern Ireland) makes it an offence to display an incorrect rating and gives local authorities the power to take action against businesses if they fail to provide the correct rating information when asked by a customer.

The BBC investigation rightly raises questions regarding the effectiveness of England’s current system. Supported by the expertise of CIEH Food Advisory Panel member and food safety lawyer, Jon Payne, the investigation revealed that it is clear that this issue is not isolated.

Chris Elliott OBE, Professor of Food Safety at Queen’s University Belfast and Vice President at CIEH, said:

“Everyone deserves to feel confident that the food they and their families consume is safe.

Food Hygiene Rating Schemes provide consumers with information about the hygiene standards at food establishments, enabling them to make informed choices about where they eat and purchase food.

With more than four in fives businesses in England supporting the introduction of mandatory display of FHRS, there is no need for further deliberation. The new Government must act now to introduce this long-awaited ask and align the UK’s statutory food hygiene standards.”