Stonegate Group Invests £100 Million in 2024 to Elevate its Estate

Stonegate Group, the UK’s largest pub company, has invested more than £100 million in 2024 to enhance its estate of 4,500 pubs, bars and venues.

This investment the company has said, highlights Stonegate’s continued commitment to investing in the future of the Great British Pub and delivering welcoming, inclusive spaces for guests, positioning every site for success.

As part of its overall investment activity, the company invested more than £17 million in its Pub Partners estate to support publicans in creating thriving local pubs in 2024. Stonegate works in partnership with fantastic local entrepreneurs around the UK to support them in best serving the local communities in which they operate.

Significant refurbishments in the managed estate demonstrate Stonegate’s commitment to continually improve and innovate with a focus on creating high-quality, engaging environments. Highlights include the £840,00 development of a brand-new Slug & Lettuce Glasgow, which opened in October. In Chester, Be At One opened its 41st location following a near £600,000 revamp of the former Havana bar, offering the city centre a unique cocktail experience. Meanwhile, Off the Wall in Chester underwent a £700,000 refurbishment.

The year also saw the launch of new concepts, including Rita’s Beerhall and Ballroom in Leeds. Transforming a former Walkabout site with a £1 million investment.

Additionally, Stonegate introduced Heritage Pubs and Pubsmiths within its managed estate, aligning 80 premium food-led pubs with the needs of their surrounding community.

Stonegate has also invested significantly in its Craft Union Pub Company, an operator-led model focused on putting quality pubs at the heart of their local communities.

This year marked a milestone with the opening of the 600th Craft Union pub, The Fleece & Flagon in Witney, Oxfordshire, following a £220,000 transformation of the former Chequers Inn. With a focus on supporting local charities and causes, the Craft Union estate has now grown to around 650 pubs across the UK. Ending the year on a high, the final Craft Union investment was at the Anchor in Battersea, receiving a six-figure refurbishment.

David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate Group, said: “2024 has been a milestone year for us. We’ve invested heavily across our estate, from supporting our Pub Partners to ensuring every site is set up for long-term success. I’m really proud of what we’ve achieved this year, and it’s been awesome to see the positive impact of our teams’ hard work on these investments. I’m looking forward to building on this momentum in 2025 as we continue to invest in the future of the Great British Pub.”