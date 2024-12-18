Chopstix Lays Out Strategy To Support 100 Neurodiverse Young People Into Work By 2027

Share Post Share Email

Chopstix, the largest Asian-Inspired QSR brand in Europe, has launched an employment initiative which sets out to place 100 neurodiverse young people into work in the Chopstix estate by 2027. This commitment to creating inclusive opportunities is a core principal of the business’ three year strategy which also lays out a road map to reaching £300 million in system sales and 200 sites over this time frame.

To launch the initiative Chopstix has partnered with not-for-profit organisations DFN Project Search and Mencap, and London South East Colleges to support internships for young people with learning difficulties. The initiative has already proven highly impactful with the Chopstix team having placed 21 people into the programme to date. Through this initiative, interns gain invaluable on-the-job experience at Chopstix Group sites, guided by a dedicated job coach. Chopstix is dedicated to empowering each intern to unleash their full potential and grow into future leaders in the company.

To ensure colleagues entering the business via this programme receive the wrap around support they need, the people team has implemented training across the full estate on working with colleagues and serving customers with neurodiversity.

Tricia Hamilton, Head of People at Chopstix Group said, “We’re thrilled to be launching this programme with Mencap, DFN Project Search and London South East Colleagues. The interns we have already brought into the programme are truly inspiring and we’re thrilled by the energy and passion there is across the whole Chopstix estate to support these colleagues and to make this initiative a success.

Creating inclusive opportunities and supporting colleagues and customers that experience a learning difficultly is built into the very DNA of Chopstix culture. Not only have we launched this internship and employment programme, we’ve also launched company wide training to ensure anyone in the business with a learning difficulty gets the support they need, while across Chopstix, teams have been undertaking fantastic fundraising challenges to raise vital money for Mencap.”

Having launched full funded higher education opportunities for Chopstix staff with Arden University and IBAT College Dublin last year, the launch of this employment programme is the next step in the Chopstix HR strategy to develop a truly diverse and inclusive business, with fantastic career opportunities for people from all works of life, at every seniority level.