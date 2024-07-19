Stonegate Group Invests Over £2.6 Million In Transforming Four Slug & Lettuce Venues

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group has announced the opening of Slug & Lettuce in Albert Square Manchester, highlighting a significant investment of £2.6 million across four of its popular venues.

Joining Deansgate, Birmingham and Solihull, Slug & Lettuce Albert Square is the most recent site to receive investment and reopened on Friday 12th July following a £646,000 renovation.

The investment has revitalised the site with a fresh, vibrant colour scheme featuring the brand’s iconic flamingo pink and jungle green. The new design includes luxurious seating booths, dazzling decorations, and stylish terrazzo and marble tabletops. A newly installed photobooth adds a fun element, allowing guests to capture memorable moments with friends and family, whatever the occasion.

Simon Pugsley, the newly appointed General Manager of the site commented:

“The renovation of Albert Square has breathed a new lease of life and vibrancy into the venue. Manchester is now home to two ‘new era’ Slug & Lettuce sites, and I am eager to make Albert Square a must-visit destination in Manchester alongside the already highly popular Deansgate venue. The transformation of both sites is incredible, and the Albert Square team and I look forward to welcoming back our valued guests in the coming weeks.”

“Slug & Lettuce has long been a favourite destination for guests, and the latest investments reflect the brand’s dedication to maintaining its reputation as the ultimate social hub. These investments signal a new era for Slug & Lettuce, marked by an evolution in the look and feel of venues across the UK. The playful and lively essence of the brand continues to thrive through these renovations. The updated concept is expertly designed to provide guests with a seamless transition from day to night.”

Following the reopening of Slug & Lettuce in Manchester Deansgate and Birmingham Brindley Place earlier this year, the Solihull venue underwent a transformation at the end of May.

The venue proudly reopened its doors with a revitalized garden and terrace area, complete with a stunning outdoor bar and dining facilities. The terrace is adorned with festoon lighting, luxurious sofa seating booths, and a covered pergola, making it an ideal location for summer events, sundown cocktails, and lively nights out.