Stonegate Group Pubs Makes Finals Of Great British Pub Awards 2024

Share Tweet Share Email

Six exceptional Stonegate Group pubs have reached the finals of the prestigious 2024 Great British Pub Awards (GBPAs).

With hundreds of pubs competing from all over the UK, making it to the finals is a testament to the outstanding quality and service our venues provide.

The shortlisted pubs, recognised after two rigorous rounds of judging by industry experts, are:

Two Brewers, Clapham – Best Pub for Entertainment

Myrtle Tavern, Leeds – Best Pub Garden

The Woodman, Ruislip – Best Pub Garden

Clubhouse 5, Leicester Square – Best Pub to Watch Sport

Cross Keys, Hull – Best Pub to Watch Sport

Royal Oak, Radcliffe – Community Pub of The Year

Additionally, our standout Leased & Tenanted sites have been nominated for the Stonegate Pub Partners Pub of the Year Award:

The Woodman, Ruislip

The Newtown Pippin, Bracknell

The Crown & Anchor, Manchester

The Pack Horse, Hayfield

The Gloucester Old Spot, Bristol

Danish Invader, Stamford

One of our finalists, Royal Oak in Radcliffe, is vying for the title of Community Pub of the Year. Chris, General Manager at Royal Oak, said:

“We’re absolutely thrilled and humbled to be a finalist for Community Pub of the Year.

This achievement is a testament to the hard work of my team and the unwavering support of our community. Winning this award would be a victory for all of us.”

Gareth Cotton, Regional Manager for Stonegate Group, praised Chris and his team. He said: “I’m incredibly proud of what Chris and his team have achieved at the Royal Oak. They exemplify true leadership and dedication in the industry.”

Another standout, Myrtle Tavern in Leeds, is a finalist for Best Pub Garden. Scott, from Myrtle Tavern, said:

“We are over the moon and so grateful to be recognised as finalists. Our garden, which took 12 months of hard work to perfect, is a sanctuary for our customers, complete with a pond, water features, lodge, marquee, seating for 400 people and an enchanted forest trail.”

The winners of the Great British Pub Awards will be unveiled on Tuesday 17th September at the Victoria Warehouse in Manchester. The event promises to be a glittering evening, celebrating the exceptional achievements of the very best in the pub industry.

For more information and to see the full list of finalists go to https://greatbritishpubawards.co.uk/live/en/page/2024-finalists