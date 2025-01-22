Stonegate Group Reports Record-Breaking Festive Trading

Share Post Share Email

Stonegate Group has announced a strong trading performance over the recent festive period, with several of its brands achieving record-breaking results.

The group’s managed pubs reported a 9.7% increase in like-for-like sales compared to 2023, while its bars and venues experienced a 4.1% uplift. Craft Union, Stonegate’s wet-led community pub division, achieved a milestone Christmas week, generating over £8 million in sales for the first time. Additionally, 234 locations across its managed estate recorded their best-ever sales weeks during the period.

The group also reported welcoming over 1 million pre-booked guests across its managed estate, the highest number in its history. While specific figures for its leased and tenanted operations were not disclosed, Stonegate confirmed that its Pub Partners division maintained “strong momentum” and continued to deliver year-on-year profit growth.

David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate Group, praised the team’s efforts and highlighted the group’s success during the festive season. “Performance across the group was encouraging over the festive period, particularly in our managed pub estate,” McDowall stated. “Craft Union pubs performed exceptionally well as guests chose to celebrate closer to home, and our Pub Partners division continued its solid trading momentum, delivering profit growth once again.”

McDowall also acknowledged the ongoing challenges facing the hospitality industry. “Christmas provides a welcome boost, but it only comes once a year. The hospitality sector continues to face headwinds, and the economic climate remains tough. However, we are well-positioned to maintain our positive trajectory moving into 2025. Our fantastic team has achieved a great deal, and I want to thank them for their hard work and commitment. There is still much progress to be made, but we are optimistic about the future.”