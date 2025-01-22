Beer Sommelier And TV Newsreader Marverine Cole Revealed As Keynote Speaker For BeerX 2025

Share Post Share Email

Broadcaster and beer expert Marverine Cole has been revealed as the keynote speaker for this year’s BeerX 2025 in Liverpool, the UK’s biggest beer and brewing trade event. Attracting around 3,000 representatives from the UK’s independent beer industry the event brings together expert talks, tutored beer tastings, industry awards, and a newly expanded trade exhibition of brewing products and services.

Headlining the talks is multi-award-winning journalist and broadcaster Marverine Cole. She can currently be seen as a newsreader on ITV1’s Good Morning Britain, is the resident beer expert on ITV’s ‘Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh’, and is one of the first women in the UK to become an accredited beer sommelier.

Marverine will be bringing her unique perspective and expert knowledge to an event which brings together the whole of the British brewing industry under one roof.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at BeerX. I remember attending several years ago when Garrett Oliver [Brewmaster of Brooklyn Brewery] was the keynote, so it’s very much an honour to be following in his footsteps on that stage. I’m not going to give the game away just yet but it’s safe to say – after 21 years in journalism – I’ve a lot to tell you about the TV industry and the opportunities that it, and digital media, could still hold” said Marverine.

“BeerX is delighted to have Marverine on-board as our Headline Speaker for 2025. Her breadth of knowledge and experience in journalism and broadcasting, particularly in bringing great beer to mainstream TV audiences, is second to none and we look forward to what we’re sure will be an essential keynote address.” Andy Slee, Chief Executive of the Society of Independent Brewers & Associates (SIBA) who organise BeerX.

The event also proudly showcases the independent beer and business awards presentations, where the best of the best in the brewing industry are honoured. These awards recognize outstanding achievements, quality brews, and innovations within the sector, shining a spotlight on the incredible talents that drive the industry forward.

The SIBA Business Awards will in 2025 also include a brand new ‘Diversity Champion of the Year’ Award in partnership with beer industry group Women on Tap.

The new award celebrates independent breweries who have made equity, diversity and inclusivity a central part of their business – be that with a focus on gender, sexual orientation, race and ethnicity, socioeconomic background, disability, neurodiversity, or age.