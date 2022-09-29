Stonegate Group Team Members Celebrate Graduation from Learning and Development Programme

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group has recently celebrated the graduation of 34 team members from its internal learning and development programme, Accelerator.

The class of summer 2022 celebrated their career achievement with a graduation ceremony held at Stonegate’s Academy in Birmingham. The group of 34 graduates celebrated alongside each other, Stonegate Success Coaches and HR Director, Tim Painter, who also presented the graduates with their certificates.

Tim Painter said: “Congratulations to each of our team members that have graduated in this cohort of the Accelerator programme, this is a great career achievement.”

The Accelerator programme is part of Stonegate’s award-winning Albert’s Theory of Progression and provides team members in Deputy Manager roles, with the fundamental skills to progress within their careers and into General Manager roles. The programme consists of a range of modules, both education and group learning, which aids the development of individuals current skills and well as learning new ones.

Tim added: “The Accelerator programme is just one of the outstanding opportunities Stonegate provides to its teams and we are committed to providing more opportunities like this. All the learning and development opportunities Stonegate provides support the ethos of bar to boardroom, ensuring everyone in the business has the opportunity to learn new skills and develop within their careers. With our team members advancing within their roles and the company, it enables them to play a part in our vision of raising the bar on the British pub, being the best for our people, guests and communities.”