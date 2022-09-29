World Steak Challenge 2022 Results Revealed

Share Tweet Share Email

The 2022 World Steak Challenge results are hot off the grill following this evening’s event at the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin. After a full day’s technical judging at FIRE Steakhouse & Bar, a Japanese Wagyu was crowned the overall winner and was a clear cut above the rest also taking the World’s Best Sirloin and World’s Best Grain-Fed. A first-time entry from Japan, the winning melt in the mouth steak is an A4 grade, 30-month-old female from Starzen Co. Raised in the Kagoshima region with a warm climate and abundant water, this ‘Akune Gold’ is carefully cultivated resulting in the highest quality Wagyu steak.

The World’s Best Rib-Eye went to Australia’s Jack’s Creek, previous 2021 Best Fillet, Best Rib-Eye and Grain-Fed winners. The 32-month-old pure bred Wagyu was grain fed and praised by judges for being tender, juicy and full of buttery flavour. The winning fillet steak was revealed as the MFC Carni female from Poland. Grain fed and obtained by a cross breed of Polish Holstein and Black Angus, the steak is well-known for its intense flavours, sweet aroma and unique tenderness. The Best Grass-Fed steak in the world went to a full bred Dexter from Linden Foods, Northern Ireland. Sold in M&S, this 30-day matured rib eye was described by judges as being very tender and rich.

Now in its 8th year, this year’s competition heated up with more entries than ever before from top steak producers and suppliers worldwide. Ireland took the most medals with a total of 54, followed by England with 36 and Finland with 28.

This year’s challenge took place in conjunction with the official host partner, Bord Bia, the equipment partner, Synergy Grill Technology and the judging partner, FIRE Steakhouse. The awards were announced at the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin and were judged blind by a panel of over 60 independent experts including Richie Wilson, well-known TV chef and Executive chef of FIRE Steakhouse and Ioannis Grammenos, Executive chef and Meatologist of Heliot Steak House in London.

Ed Bennington, World Steak Challenge, said:

“We are thrilled to have a new winner for this year’s World Steak Challenge. It is very exciting to have our first Japanese entry and consequently the winner of World’s Best Steak. The vast number of entries from across the globe truly showcases the quality of steak on an international scale.”



Mark Zieg, Beef Sector Manager at Bord Bia, said:

“We are proud to welcome all the producers from around the world here to Ireland, where grass-fed and sustainable farming practices is core to our beef industry. We export 90% of our beef to over 50 markets around the world, even as far as Japan and the USA so it is very important to get our origin known and be recognised on the basis of quality and taste. In an environment like the World Steak Challenge with top producers, chefs and judges we feel it is the ideal opportunity to share our values in producing top quality beef.”

Richie Wilson, Culinary Director of FIRE Steakhouse, said:

“It was a privilege to welcome the World Steak Challenge to Ireland and to have FIRE Steakhouse & Bar as the venue of choice for the 2022 judging process. To have the world’s best beef cooked and served by our excellent team to a panel of industry experts was an absolute honour — a massive congratulations to all of the 2022 winners!”