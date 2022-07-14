Stonegate Group’s HR team Raise Over 3k for the Motor Neurone Disease Association

Share Tweet Share Email

Stonegate Group’s HR team has raised over £3,500 for the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association on a sponsored walk. The team tackled the Ullswater Way, a 20-mile walking route that goes around the whole of Ullswater Lake in the Lake District. Despite the hot weather, Stonegate’s intrepid HR team persevered and raised much needed funds for the MND Association.

Tim Painter, HR Director of Stonegate Group, said: “Undertaking a walk around a lake sounds like a gentle stroll, but the combination of some significant climbing and temperatures in the mid 20s made it quite a challenge. However, we did it, we had a great time and managed to raise some important funds for our charity partner. I couldn’t be prouder of the team.”

The sponsored walk was just one of many upcoming fundraising initiatives that will take place because of Stonegate Group’s corporate fundraising partnership with the MND Association and MND Scotland. The partnership, announced earlier this year, runs across the national Stonegate estate, including its pubs, bars, venues and head office support teams, who will be working with the two charities across England, Wales and Scotland. To date, Stonegate has raised over £60,000 for the charities.

The MND Association focuses on improving access to care and providing information and support for people living with or affected by MND in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and MND Scotland does the same for those living in Scotland. Both charities fund and promote research that leads to new understanding and treatments and brings a cure closer. They campaign and raise awareness so the needs of people with MND across the UK are recognised and addressed by wider society. People with MND, their families and carers are at the heart of everything they do.

Ian Gardner, Head of Development at the Motor Neurone Disease Association, said: “We are overjoyed by the continued efforts of Stonegate Group’s team and their commitment to fundraising for the MND Association. We are extremely grateful for the latest donation raised by the HR team on their sponsored walk and contributions like these will help us support people living with MND, their families and carers. There is currently no cure or effective treatment for MND, so fundraising activities taking place during this Stonegate partnership will enable us to continue all-important MND research for treatments and a cure for this devastating disease.”