Stonegate Teams Join Forces in Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon to support MND Association

Seven dedicated Stonegate Group colleagues laced up their running shoes alongside more than 14,000 people to take part in the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on Sunday 12 May in support of the company’s charity partner, the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow has become a beloved symbol of resilience in the fight against Motor Neurone Disease since his diagnosis in 2019, inspiring countless individuals with his determination and remarkable fundraising efforts.

Since then, Burrow and his family have been dedicated to raising awareness and funds for those affected by the disease. One major event contributing to this cause is the annual Leeds Marathon.

From seasoned marathoners to first-time runners, each member of the Stonegate Group team took part with a collective spirit of compassion and determination. The Stonegate team included:

• Iva Keremedchieva, Junior Graphic Designer

• Catherine McGregor, Senior Food Operations Manager

• Lydia Cross, Customer Service Executive

• Andrea Blewitt, Customer Contact Centre Manager

• Hayley Wright, Operational Trainer

• Carol Roderickson, Director of Group Transitions

• Simon Frankland, General Manager at The Alex, Southend

Andrea Blewitt said: “We really had the most amazing day! We are still on a high – this was my ninth half marathon and I have to say the run was possibly the hardest I have ever done. The hills were gruelling, the heat was intense, but I loved every minute. The day itself was just the best by far, Rob Burrow was at the start and Kevin Sinfield passed me on route. After the run we sat outside the Manhattan pub and soaked up the atmosphere – I’m so proud of us, what an incredible day!”

Carol Roderickson said: “Leeds did not disappoint for the second year running. The atmosphere was incredible, the crowds were immense and the support and sense of togetherness is like no other event I have experienced. I am thrilled to have raised over £2,000 in two weeks primarily due to the generosity (aside of my Stonegate colleagues) of Paula at the Craft Union Pub, the Black Bull, Clayton, who rallied the customers and local businesses and generously raised £1,405!”

Lydia Cross also commented: “I had the most incredible day completing my first half marathon and managed to complete the course in 1 hour 49 minutes. I was overwhelmed with the support from the volunteers at the MND Association. They went above and beyond to make sure we had everything we needed before and after the race. The streets were lined with spectators and the atmosphere in Leeds was crazy. I still have a buzz from the day and I’m nearly fully recovered! Andrea and I have raised £710 so far for the charity. We are very grateful to anyone that donated.”