Students and Apprentices Invited to Share Their Passion for Hospitality and Win £1,000

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The Institute of Hospitality has launched its ‘Best Student Presentation 2026’ competition, inviting hospitality students and apprentices from across the world to submit a recorded presentation of themselves on the theme, ‘My Passion for Hospitality’, for the chance to win £1,000 (GBP).

The winner will also be featured in the Institute of Hospitality magazine, reaching more than 42,000 hospitality professionals worldwide, and the runner-up will receive £500 (GBP). Both will receive one year’s complimentary Institute of Hospitality membership to support their professional development.

Launched as part of Passion4Hospitality: The Future Leaders Conference 2026, the competition is open to all undergraduate and postgraduate students, as well as apprentices, and offers the opportunity to showcase their personality, creativity and leadership potential while sharing the experiences that have so far shaped their hospitality career ambitions.

This year, entrants are asked to record themselves presenting on the topic of ‘My Passion for Hospitality’ and cover the following questions as part of their recorded submission:

· Why did you choose hospitality as a career path?

· How has your university or college education prepared you for your chosen career?

· What practical experience have you gained that will support your future ambitions?

· How have your educational and practical experiences developed your confidence and leadership skills?

· Hospitality is built on experiences. Tell us about a moment where you created or witnessed an exceptional guest experience, what made it stand out, and what it taught you about the industry.

Presentations will also be judged on creativity. Full details of how to submit the recorded presentation are on their website.

Institute of Hospitality CEO, Robert Richardson FIH MI, said: “Hospitality is powered by passionate people, and this competition allows students and apprentices to share their story and demonstrate their creativity, confidence and leadership potential that will shape the future of our profession.

“We know there is exceptional talent coming through colleges, universities and apprenticeship programmes around the world, and I encourage everyone with a passion for hospitality to take part.”

Robert continued: “Whether your ambition is to lead a hotel, launch your own business or transform guest experiences, this is your opportunity to share your journey and be recognised on an international stage.”

The winner will be announced live at Passion4Hospitality: The Future Leaders Conference on Monday, 2 November 2026, at the Novotel London West.