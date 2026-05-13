Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026 is Coming to Wales from May 16-19

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The biggest global event for chefs, the 41st biennial Worldchefs Congress & Expo 2026, lands in the UK for the first time in its 98-year history this weekend.

The World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs), the largest international membership organisation in the food and beverage industry, is set to host its biennial Congress & Expo networking and learning event at ICC Wales, Newport, from May 16-19. The event is hosted in partnership with the Culinary Association of Wales (CAW).

Recognised as the most influential culinary profession development organisation in 2025, Worldchefs is a global authority and opinion leader on food. The 41st Worldchefs Congress & Expo this month, themed ‘Pasture, Passion, Plate’, is expected to attract up to 800 attendees to Wales.

Delegates will have a chance to network with the world’s top chefs, hear a stellar line-up of speakers including world-renowned chef Marco Pierre White, watch talented competitors in the Global Chefs Challenge Finals, and visit a wide range of exhibits in the Expo village.

“This is a golden opportunity to engage face to face with some of the most influential chefs from around the globe,” said CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE. “Nearly 800 attendees from around the globe will be in attendance, with 60% identified as buyers and influencers within their own country.

“Delegates will hear insights from experts, have a chance to take part in immersive workshops to spark new ideas for their business or career, and expand their network at official events with the largest culinary body worldwide.”

This year’s theme celebrates the food journey from its origins to the final dish and how it connects us all – from farm to fork, across borders and cultures.

Sustainability is a central theme throughout the programme, with dedicated sessions focused on protecting the planet and supporting the people behind the industry.

Attendees will discover the latest about sustainability-driven Worldchefs programs, including Feed the Planet initiatives and the EU co-funded project FoodChoices4LIFE, with opportunities to learn more and get involved.

During the event, the Worldchefs Global Development of Young Chefs Committee will unveil a new Young Chef mentorship toolkit, developed to provide structured guidance to culinary associations so that they can better resource young chefs globally.

The Bill Gallagher Young Chefs Forum, powered by Nestlé Professional for the sixth consecutive edition, provides exclusive sessions for young chefs.

The Congress & Expo event also incorporates the 2026 Global Chefs Challenge Finals, where the world’s top chefs convene. Selected through regional competitions, qualifying teams go head-to-head in the finals to show mastery in the culinary arts.

“The Congress programme is packed with information on a wide variety of topics,” said Andy Cuthbert, Worldchefs president. “Some of the most prominent chefs to have graced the stoves of Wales and England will be there to share their journeys and insights.

“We also have our sustainability programming and inputs about the pressures and concerns we all have for our people, which will also be explored through our collaborative partner, the UK-based Burnt Chef Project.

“The Bill Gallagher Young Chefs Forum will be running once again, and this is a fantastic opportunity for our member associations’ young chefs to meet and collaborate with their peers and to meet senior members, leadership and potential future employers.”

Held every two years, the Worldchefs Congress provides for an unforgettable moment where cultures unite and industry professionals and enthusiasts exchange on what’s ahead, fostering a shared vision for the future of the industry.

The Home Nations will also host a charity dinner on Sunday, May 17 at ICC Wales, with each country cooking a course on the four-course menu. The dinner will raise funds for The Burnt Chef Project and Hospitality Action, as well as highlight the profile of the four Worldchefs member organisations from the Home Nations.