Tartan Army Boosts Scottish Hospitality Sales By A Third

Scotland games during the Euros saw an average 33% increase to sales in Scottish hospitality venues.

The data, collected by CGA by NIQ, reveals that the day of Scotland’s game vs Switzerland generated the biggest boost in sales, with an increase of 38% on last year. Games vs Germany and Hungary saw daily increases of 36% and 28% respectively.

High street pubs benefitted the most from Scotland games, enjoying an average 74% increase to sales.

Leon Thompson, Executive Director of UKHospitality Scotland, said: “The entirety of Scotland was square behind the national team during the Euros, with many flocking to the pub to cheer them on.

“A 33% increase in sales shows the pull of sport to consumers and reinforces that the pub really is the best place to watch sport, outside of being in the stadium itself.

“At a challenging time for hospitality, venues will now be raising a glass to the Scotland fans that delivered a vital boost to sales with their passionate support of the national team.”