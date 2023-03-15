The Ardencaple Hotel Reopens Following Six-Figure Refurbishment

Share Tweet Share Email

Helensburgh hotel, The Ardencaple, has now fully reopened after undergoing a six-figure investment that has completely transformed the site.

Located in the banks of Gare Loch, and with good access to Loch Lomond, The Ardencaple Hotel resides in a listed building that dates back to the 19th century and offers a great option for those wanting to explore the Scottish highlands.

As part of the refurbishment, all 25 ensuite rooms have received a full, modernised décor change, alongside fresh furniture and carpets, and all bathrooms have been completely refitted.

The hotel offers a range of different room types, including dog friendly bedrooms for those who don’t want to leave their pets behind.

The listed building also sees new décor and furniture in the lobby area and the beer garden of the adjoining pub, where there is capacity to fit up to 200 guests – a perfect spot for enjoying the view during the summer months.

Sarah Weir, General Manager of the Ardencaple said:

“It’s been a while in the making but we’re really pleased with the updates we’ve made to the Ardencaple, and the team is looking forward to showing them off to our guests over the next few months.

“The hotel is in the perfect spot for those wanting to get away on a staycation, complete with excellent walking opportunities in the surrounding area. With our stunning views, great location and new modern feel, there’s no better base for exploring the local area.”