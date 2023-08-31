Britain’s Oldest Brewer Joins Pubaid

Share Tweet Share Email

Shepherd Neame, Britain’s oldest brewer and owner of more than 300 UK pubs and hotels, has joined PubAid, the industry’s working party dedicated to promoting pubs as a force for good.

Shepherd Neame will join PubAid as a ‘friend’ – one of three levels of partnership offered by the group – to support the initiative in raising awareness of the positive contribution pubs make to society among the public and Government.

PubAid’s promotion of the work pubs do in their local communities and for charity fits perfectly with Shepherd Neame’s commitment to good causes. It relaunched its charitable arm, Sheps Giving, in 2018, which co-ordinates the donation of thousands of pounds worth of beer each year, along with vouchers for its pub and hotel estate, to local groups and individuals in support of their fundraising activities. Last year the business raised £30,000 for its Charity of the Year Kent Wildlife Trust, and team members and licensees are currently raising funds for new partner FareShare.

PubAid co-founder Des O’Flanagan added: “Shepherd Neame is yet another great example of pubs being a force for good so we’re delighted to welcome them on-board. We will support them in raising even further awareness of the good work they do via our national campaigns, award programmes and our Parliamentary links.”

Shepherd Neame Chief Executive Jonathan Neame said: “We are committed to doing the right thing for our communities, our people and our environment, and our pubs play a vital part in that effort. We are proud to support PubAid, which does a fantastic job in raising awareness of this important role.”