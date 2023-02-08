The British Beer and Pub Association Has Launched Its New Brand, Reinstating Its Role as the Voice of Brewers and Pubs

Share Tweet Share Email

Unveiled at a parliamentary reception alongside members, industry leaders and influencers, and MPs, BBPA’s new brand aims to embody the Association’s role as ‘the voice of brewers and pubs’.

The new brand embodies each element of BBPA’s work with members; highlighting the uniquely British institution and industry it represents, showcasing the process and innovation of UK brewers, the pub as a place for people to join together and connect in communities across the country, and last but not least, the unmatched brilliance of a well-poured pint.

Following the premiere of an animation telling the story of the new brand, Emma McClarkin, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said:

“Our new brand is about highlighting our strengths and the future of our sector. For over 100 years, BBPA has championed the needs of British brewers and pubs and it is now more than ever our voice needs to be heard, celebrated and invested in for future generations.

“We need people to know our industry is not only brimming with warmth and passion, but also innovation, resourcefulness, skills, talent and above all, a desire and commitment to serve communities in every single part of our country.

“We are proud to represent British pubs and brewers, and hope our new brand speaks to the genuine emotion, vibrancy and heritage our brilliant sector is known for as we look to the future.”