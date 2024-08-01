The Burnt Chef Project Launches A Duo Of Summer Fundraising Challenges

Share Tweet Share Email

The Burnt Chef Project has announced a pair of fundraising challenges taking place in September that are designed to test the determination of participants while raising all-important funds and awareness for the work of the not-for-profit organisation.

Returning following the success of the event in 2023, The Burnt Chef Project has entered a dedicated team in the infamous London to Brighton Cycle Ride on the 15th September 2024. For those looking for something a little less ‘pedal-powered’, the Sea to Summit challenge will take place the following day – 16th September 2024.

The London to Brighton Cycle Ride is a widely celebrated challenge, seeing thousands of both experienced and novice cyclists riding from the urban hub of south London, through the South Downs and down to the stunning seafront at Brighton Beach. A spectacular route taking in some of the South’s most iconic views, including from the summit of Ditchling Beacon, the route is celebrated almost as a rite of passage in the cycling world.

Taking place on consecutive days in September, the two unique challenges will offer outstanding views, an opportunity to explore the great outdoors and an immense sense of satisfaction upon completion. Both events are fully supported in the run-up, with training advice, fundraising guidance and expert help available. During the events, participants can enjoy the comradery and support of being part of The Burnt Chef Project team, followed by the achievement of knowing they’ve helped to raise awareness and funds to support the ongoing work of the project.

On the launch of the summer fundraisers, Kris Hall, Founder and CEO at The Burnt Chef Project comments:

“Following the success of the London to Brighton Cycle Ride last year, we’re delighted to be returning with a dedicated team once more. Taking in one of the most spectacular rides in the country, those taking part can enjoy urban streets, rolling countryside, astonishing views and a coastal finish line – not to mention a well-deserved medal and memories to last a lifetime.

New for this year, we’re also delighted to officially announce our Sea to Summit Challenge. Perfect for those looking to stay firmly on two feet, the challenge will take us from sea level to the top of the highest and most dramatic peak in England and Wales over a stunning 19-mile route. Both challenges offer their own unique experiences, but ultimately, we’re looking for a team of budding explorers who are willing to go that extra mile, raising awareness and funds to support the continued work of The Burnt Chef Project across the hospitality industry.”