The Drinks Trust Calls on the Drinks & Hospitality Sector to Engage in Annual Survey

Share Tweet Share Email

The Drinks Trust has released its annual industry survey, aimed at better understanding the wider drinks industry and hospitality community and how to best support the individuals who work within.

The past few months have proved particularly challenging for our drinks industry colleagues and have only been exacerbated by the increasing cost of living, which will have a profound impact on our financial and emotional well-being for many months.

In 2022 to date, the cost of living has increased exponentially. Our beneficiaries have been, and continue to be, amongst those most at risk from the ongoing financial crisis. As a matter of fact, in 2022 The Drinks Trust helped well over 4,500 colleagues facing hardship.

The Drinks Trust industry survey has been created to capture the current state and mood of the drinks hospitality industry, and understand the concerns and issues of its workforce. The results will help to evolve the services and support supplied by The Drinks Trust as well as businesses in the drinks hospitality trade. The survey comprises sections covering you, your work life and your well-being in the industry and should take approximately 5 minutes to complete.

By understanding the diverse nature of our industry, and what more needs to be done to evolve it, we can better support the drinks hospitality industry community.

The survey will run from 6th February 2023 until mid-March. The participants’ answers are completely confidential, and by completing the survey respondents can also win various drinks prizes. To take part in the industry survey click here:

https://waw.getfeedback.com/TDTS2023/



The Drinks Trust CEO, Ross Carter said:

“The Drinks Trust is committed to further understanding the needs of the people within our industry, and as a result, provide the support and services that make a difference. We are therefore asking drinks hospitality organisations, businesses and professionals to share our survey internally with their teams, and with industry colleagues, so we can have a comprehensive understanding of the services needed to make a difference in our industry.”

Andy Romero-Birkbeck, Founder & Director of We Are Wellbeing, added:

“The annual Drinks Industry Wellbeing Survey provides us with a valuable insight into the needs, concerns and views of those working in hospitality. The data we receive allows us to improve the level of support provided by The Drinks Trust and partners like We Are Wellbeing.”

Jo Taylorson from Kingsland Drinks Group commented:

“Building a better drinks industry starts with identifying what can be done to improve in all areas, and then swiftly getting behind initiatives that benefit people on a personal and professional level. This survey is an opportunity for everyone in the drinks industry to affect change. By sharing your feedback, you’ll be helping to take the UK drinks community to the next level.”

Becky Davies from Ten Locks commented:

“It’s increasingly the case that hospitality has become a career versus a stop gap; I’ve confidence that those who stay the course and get among what it can offer will undoubtedly be the stars we watch truly succeed in the years ahead. Sharing your opinion now will help to ensure that everyone in the industry has access to what they need to thrive in the long term.”