The Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase 2025 Returns to the House of Commons

The highly anticipated Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase (HAS) is set to return for its ninth year today, taking place at the Terrace Pavilion in the House of Commons during National Apprenticeship Week. The event will once again highlight the incredible contributions of apprentices across the hospitality industry and highlight the importance of support for the sector’s growth.

This year’s event will bring together apprentices from across the hospitality sector, providing them with the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and engage with their local MPs. With hospitality playing a vital role in the UK economy, the showcase aims to promote the huge amount of career pathways available within the industry and celebrate the achievements of these hardworking and talented apprentices.

Tonia Antoniazzi MP Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, will welcome John Myers, Head of Funding, Delivery, Growth and Skills Levy from the Department of Education, appropriately timed to hear the view of industry and apprentices about the scrapping of the English and Maths rule for adult apprentices and the reduction of the minimum duration. Tonia will also be presenting the Outstanding Achievement Certificates to apprentices across the companies attending. The event will welcome over 80 MPs and Ministers all eager to meet with their local apprentices and witness first-hand the talent in the sector.

Since its beginning, HAS has welcomed over 2000 apprentices, providing them with a platform to connect with industry leaders and MPs. This year’s event will once again showcase the diversity in careers available, from chefs and mixologists to brewers and many more. Companies attending this year’s showcase include Nando’s, Fuller’s, Mitchells and Butlers, Budweiser, Greene King, HIT Training, Marston’s, Lifetime Training, Stonegate Group along with trade associations UKH and BBPA and their members.

Leisure PR’s MD, Maureen Heffernan, who created the event 9 years ago, added,

“This event continues to inspire year after year. It’s a real testament to the dedication of businesses in the hospitality industry that so many apprentices go on to have successful and fulfilling careers. The showcase provides a fantastic opportunity to celebrate their achievements and to highlight the importance of apprenticeships in building the future of our sector.”

As National Apprenticeship Week continues to spotlight the huge range of learning routes available, the Hospitality Apprenticeship Showcase acts as a key event in celebrating the impact of apprenticeships on individuals and the wider hospitality industry. Attendees can expect a day filled with inspiration, networking, and a chance to see hospitality’s rising stars in action!