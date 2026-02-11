The Imperial Blackpool Welcomes Sacha Cauwels–Wigan As New General Manager

Share Post Share Email

The Imperial Hotel Blackpool has announced the appointment of Sacha Cauwels–Wigan as its new General Manager, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for one of the city’s most historic hotels.

With more than 32 years of international hospitality experience, Sacha brings a wealth of knowledge and a genuine people-first approach to the role.

Originally from the Netherlands, Sacha’s hospitality journey began through family roots in food and restaurants, sparking an early love for the kitchen and hotel life. With a lifelong ambition to lead a hotel of her own, Sacha worked her way up from entry-level roles, gaining extensive hands-on experience across operations, event management and food and beverage.

Her senior leadership journey with Sheraton Hotels & Resorts has taken her across the UK, Africa and the Middle East, where diverse experiences have shaped a warm, inclusive leadership style built on communication, respect and cultural understanding

Having known the Imperial Hotel for many years, Sacha joins with a high esteem for the property, and a clear vision for its future – one that celebrates its rich heritage while embracing the evolving atmosphere of Blackpool as a vibrant, family-friendly destination.

Commenting on her new role, Sacha Cauwels–Wigan, said:

“The Imperial Blackpool has incredible history and heritage. It needs care, attention and love – and I’m excited to work closely with the team and the wider Blackpool community to create authentic, fun and genuine experiences for our guests. ”