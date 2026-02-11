National Chef Of The Year 2026 Open For Entries As Craft Guild Of Chefs Unveils Sustainability Led Brief

Share Post Share Email

The Craft Guild of Chefs has officially opened entries for the National Chef of the Year 2026, the UK’s most prestigious and career-defining culinary competition. Building on its reputation for inspiring excellence and shaping the future of British gastronomy, the Craft Guild of Chefs has revealed its new brief for 2026. It was created by new Chair of Judges, Mark Birchall, and is centred on the overarching theme of “Our Sustainable Future.”

In another exciting moment for the competition, the live semi-finals will make their long-awaited return this year, responding to overwhelming demand from chefs across the industry who value the experience that the live competition environment delivers.

For the online entry, chefs will be challenged to produce a three-course menu for four covers within three hours, demonstrating exceptional technical skill, creativity, sustainability awareness and respect for seasonal produce.

Chefs are asked to showcase seasonal autumn ingredients featuring foraged and farmed mushrooms, vegetables and herbs, paired with Isle of Mull scallops. The judges will look for finesse, clarity of flavour and evidence of thoughtful ingredient utilisation, particularly around waste reduction, provenance and sustainability.

From the initial entries, 40 chefs will be selected to cook in one of the semi-finals taking place on Wednesday 24th June at Sheffield College and Wednesday 1st July at Capital City College. Ten chefs will then be invited to cook at the final which will take place on Tuesday 6th October 2026, returning to the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu Cookery School.

Mark Birchall, chef patron at Moor Hall Restaurant and chair of judges, said:

“This year’s brief invites chefs to think deeply about how they cook, the ingredients they select and the impact their decisions have on the world around them. Under the theme, ‘Our Sustainable Future’, we want to see dishes that celebrate the very best of ingredients, show technical skill, and demonstrate respect for seasonality and sustainability. NCOTY has always attracted chefs who push boundaries and challenge themselves, and I would encourage all ambitious chefs to enter.”

David Mulcahy, project director and Vice-President of the Craft Guild of Chefs added:

“For over five decades, National Chef of the Year has been a platform that brings the industry together, celebrates excellence and champions the talent driving British cuisine forward. This year marks an exciting evolution with the return of the live semi-finals. It’s something chefs have been asking for, and we’re delighted to bring back. The competition continues to be a defining moment for many chefs, offering inspiration, opportunity and a chance to be part of something truly special. We look forward to seeing the creativity and passion that we know this new brief from Mark will inspire.”

Chefs from across the UK are invited to submit their entries via the National Chef of the website. Entries will be open for eight weeks closing on Tuesday, 7th April 2026. Those interested are advised to create an account asap so they can receive updates and advice throughout the process. Menus can be worked on and saved throughout the entry period.