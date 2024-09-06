The Ivy Collection Set To Open New Restaurant In Bournemouth This Autumn

Share Tweet Share Email

Bournemouth is set to welcome a dazzling new addition to its dining scene, in November, as The Ivy Collection prepares to open its 42nd restaurant in the heart of the seaside town, bringing its signature blend of high-quality food, exceptional service, and an all-day dining experience that locals and visitors alike will cherish.

Located by Bournemouth Square, just a stone’s throw from the town’s iconic golden sands, The Ivy Bournemouth Brasserie will offer something special every day of the week. From early morning breakfasts to late-night cocktails, the restaurant will provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere for up to 208 guests.

For those seeking a helping of British sun, The Ivy Bournemouth Brasserie also features new outside terrace for 50 guests, making it the perfect spot for everything from special occasions to festive events.

The Ivy Bournemouth Brasserie will contribute to the local community by creating 120 jobs in Bournemouth’s hospitality sector.

At the helm of this new venture will be General Manager Barnaby Harris-Reid, who brings expertise from The Ivy Chichester, and Head Chef Romuald Richomme.

Laura Mills, Managing Director of The Ivy Collection, commented on the opening,

“We’re excited to bring The Ivy experience to the stunning seaside town of Bournemouth. With it’s close-knit community and iconic coastal location, it makes for the perfect spot for our next restaurant. The team can’t wait to open the doors ahead of the festive season and delight Bournemouth residents with our unrivalled Ivy service and exceptional, seasonal dishes.”