The Licensed Trade Charity Celebrates 2023 Awards Winners

The Licensed Trade Charity (LTC), the industry charity celebrated the incredible professionals and businesses from across the drinks sector at its annual awards dinner last Thursday at Millennium Gloucester Hotel, London.

Hosted by former international rugby player Martin Bayfield and senior leaders from the Charity, the LTC recognised the Charity’s leading supporters, volunteers, and fundraisers with winners of the 2023 awards including:

Fleet Street – Partnerships Award

Barons Pub Company – Staff Wellbeing Award (under 250 sites)

Punch Pubs – Staff Wellbeing Award (over 251 sites)

Alison Lee-Savage, LSG Purchasing – Fundraiser of the Year

Celebrating with the award winners were staff, supporters, volunteers, and trustees of the LTC, whose ongoing support is vital for the Charity’s continued ability to assist so many people within the industry. Joining them were event sponsors Venners, Gig Realm, Curious Brewery, Phantom Brewing Co, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Bums on Seats, Dark Horse Wine, Lucky Saint Beer, Buffalo Trace Distillery, Madrí Excepcional, ProfessionalSecurity and Warren’s Gin, who all made the event possible, along with event organisers Inntegra.

The awards evening was proceeded by the Licensed Trade Charity’s annual general meeting, with staff from across the Charity providing an update on its impact, and an overview of the vital support delivered by the LTC in 2022, which included assisting 36,606 people from the licensed trade, while awarding over £2.02 million in grants and services.

Jim Brewster, CEO of the Licesened Trade Charity said “Congratulatons to all of the winners at this year’s awards, the energy and passion with which you serve the industry and support the charity in its mission to help people in need, from across the sector, is truly inspiring.

A huge thank you to our sponsors, supporters, volunteers and trustees, because of your tireless effort, we have been able to provide significant relief to the industry and its people, in the face of unprecedented challenges.”