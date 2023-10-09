Winners Of Asian Restaurant And Takeaway Awards 2023 Announced

Share Tweet Share Email

Winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023 (ARTA) have finally been announced. The award ceremony took place this weekend on 8th October at Hilton Park Lane, London.

The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards is the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, honouring Asian restaurants all over the UK. ARTA 2023 welcomed a guest list of the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries, and celebrities as they collectively honoured the achievements of the industry.

The ceremony was hosted by TV presenters, Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin. Paul Martin also entertained the guests with a magic tricks show.

Interspersing the awards presentation was a curated world-class entertainment, including a performance by singer Kavya Limaye and Ujaan Mukherjee, both performed live and delighted the audience with their talent.

Champion of Champion: The Milnrow Balti Restaurant, Rochdale, Oldham National Chef of the Year: The Chequers Indian Lounge, Great Blakenham, Ipswich National Takeaway of the Year: Kaani Kaana, Chelmsford Newcomer of the Year: Coco Buffet, Weston-super-Mare Fine Dine Restaurant of the Year: Dining Room, Sheerness, Rochester Street Food Restaurant of the Year: My Delhi, Newcastle upon Tyne Japanese Restaurant of the Year: Maneki Ramen, Worcester Korean Restaurant of the Year: Yori, Piccadilly Circus, London Sri Lankan Restaurant of the Year: Colombo Kitchen Restaurant, Worcester Park, Kingston upon Thames European Restaurant of the Year: Tamasha, Playa Blanca, Spain Regional Restaurant of the Year – Northern Ireland: Nu Delhi Restaurant Lounge, Belfast Regional Restaurant of the Year – Wales: Belfoi, Carmarthen, Swansea Regional Restaurant of the Year – North West: The Milnrow Balti Restaurant, Rochdale, Oldham Regional Restaurant of the Year – West Midlands: Shifnal Balti, Shifnal, Telford Regional Restaurant of the Year – East Midlands: Nazreen, Kettering, Northampton Regional Restaurant of the Year – Hertfordshire: Cumin Bar & Restaurant, Broxbourne, Enfield Regional Restaurant of the Year – Essex: Cinnamon, Epping, Chelmsford Regional Restaurant of the Year – Surrey: Tarana, Lingfield, Redhill Regional Restaurant of the Year – South Central: Jalpari of Woodley, Woodley, Reading Regional Restaurant of the Year – North London: The Rajdoot, Hampstead, London Regional Restaurant of the Year – South London: Saka Maka, Hither Green, London Regional Restaurant of the Year – West London: Durbar Tandoori Restaurant, Bayswater, London Regional Restaurant of the Year – South West: Daaku, Falmouth, Truro Regional Restaurant of the Year – Sussex: Tamasha, Lindfield, Redhill Regional Restaurant of the Year – North East: Raval Indian Brasserie & Bar, Gateshead, Newcastle upon Tyne Regional Takeaway of the Year – North East: Balti Hut, Linthorpe, Cleveland Regional Takeaway of the Year – North West: Bradshaw Tandoori, Bradshaw, Bolton Regional Takeaway of the Year – West Midlands: Chutney Express, Castle Bromwich, Birmingham Regional Takeaway of the Year – Essex: Kaani Kaana, Chelmsford Regional Takeaway of the Year – Surrey: Mohini Balti House, Carshalton, Sutton Regional Takeaway of the Year – Kent: Sher-E-Bangla, Longfield, Dartford Regional Takeaway of the Year – East Anglia: Eastern Spice Ipswich, Suffolk, Ipswich Regional Takeaway of the Year – East Midlands: Miah’s Takeaway, Heanor, Derby Regional Takeaway of the Year – Wales: Kalimirch, Barry, Cardiff Chef of the Year – Wales: Elaichi, Carmarthen, Swansea Chef of the Year – East Anglia: The Chequers Indian Lounge, Great Blakenham, Ipswich Chef of the Year – East London: The Empress, Whitechapel, East London Chef of the Year – South West: Spice Club, Bridgwater, Taunton Chef of the Year – Surrey: Indian Panorama, East Molesey, Kingston upon Thames Chef of the Year – Hertfordshire: Ruby, Hertford, Stevenage

ARTA Founder Mohammed Munim said at the awards this year, “I would like to congratulate all of the winners and finalists of ARTA 2023 – the Pan Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs who are the pride of the UK’s hospitality industry. As the first and foremost award ceremony to honour the finest of the UK’s Asian restaurant and takeaway industry, we salute your resilience and fortitude as you continue to serve diners and customers across the UK in particularly challenging circumstances. I would like to thank Lords, Ministers, High Commissioners, dignitaries, and guests for joining us on this occasion.

“The UK’s popular Asian restaurant industry, synonymous with taking operational and business challenges such as staff shortages and the Covid pandemic head on, now faces a new set of challenges – the current cost of living crisis. The cost of supplies, ingredients, and energy have risen significantly while customers are also facing tightened household budgets. In this tough situation, ARTA once again honours the UK’s best Asian restaurants and takeaways who continue to deliver the best in the restaurant and home dining in these tough circumstances. ARTA recognises this industry, which is the result and displays the successes of multiculturalism in the UK.”