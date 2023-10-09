Winners Of Asian Restaurant And Takeaway Awards 2023 Announced

Winners of the annual Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023 (ARTA) have finally been announced. The award ceremony took place this weekend on 8th October at Hilton Park Lane, London.
The Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards is the most prestigious celebration of Pan Asian cuisine in the UK, honouring Asian restaurants all over the UK. ARTA 2023 welcomed a guest list of the nation’s most popular Asian restaurateurs alongside MPs, dignitaries, and celebrities as they collectively honoured the achievements of the industry.
The ceremony was hosted by TV presenters, Samantha Simmonds and Paul Martin. Paul Martin also entertained the guests with a magic tricks show.
Interspersing the awards presentation was a curated world-class entertainment, including a performance by singer Kavya Limaye and Ujaan Mukherjee, both performed live and delighted the audience with their talent.
To view the full lise of winners at the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2023
ARTA Founder Mohammed Munim said at the awards this year, “I would like to congratulate all of the winners and finalists of ARTA 2023 – the Pan Asian restaurants, takeaways, and chefs who are the pride of the UK’s hospitality industry. As the first and foremost award ceremony to honour the finest of the UK’s Asian restaurant and takeaway industry, we salute your resilience and fortitude as you continue to serve diners and customers across the UK in particularly challenging circumstances. I would like to thank Lords, Ministers, High Commissioners, dignitaries, and guests for joining us on this occasion.
“The UK’s popular Asian restaurant industry, synonymous with taking operational and business challenges such as staff shortages and the Covid pandemic head on, now faces a new set of challenges – the current cost of living crisis. The cost of supplies, ingredients, and energy have risen significantly while customers are also facing tightened household budgets. In this tough situation, ARTA once again honours the UK’s best Asian restaurants and takeaways who continue to deliver the best in the restaurant and home dining in these tough circumstances. ARTA recognises this industry, which is the result and displays the successes of multiculturalism in the UK.”