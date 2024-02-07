The Licensed Trade Charity Launches Heart Of Hospitality Campaign To Celebrate Team Champions

Share Tweet Share Email

Following the success of its latest campaign, ‘Because Everyone Needs a Little TLC’, leading industry charity the Licensed Trade Charity is kicking off 2024 with the launch of a brand-new initiative, Heart of Hospitality.

Heart of Hospitality recognises the people within the licensed trade who always go that extra mile to give a little TLC, with a long-term goal of making the industry a more supportive place and raising awareness of the challenges faced by hospitality professionals.

It is estimated that over 250,000 people working in the licensed trade are in need of support at any one time, this number would be a lot higher without the incredible people who work so hard to make the hospitality industry what it is.

Through the Heart of Hospitality campaign, the Licensed Trade Charity is calling on the industry to nominate a friend or colleague who always exceeds expectations and goes the extra mile to support their team and the wider sector. A new Heart of Hospitality Champion will be recognised every three months, with four winners receiving the accolade in 2024.

Each Heart of Hospitality Champion will be recognised in a presentation ceremony and celebrated through social and digital content, with the first winner announced as Sam Hagger, Founder & Director of The Beautiful Pubs Collective.

The incredible Sam Hagger is the leader of three bustling Leicestershire pubs: The Knight & Garter next to Leicester Market, The Rutland & Derby nearby, and The Forge in Glenfield. Sam is a true hospitality champion, who has made a continuous effort to support the wider industry and demonstrate how rewarding a career in the sector can be.

When it comes to his staff, Sam focuses on helping those who are truly passionate about hospitality to succeed and grow in their career; by offering them support, flexibility, and coaching. As a team leader, Sam acknowledges the importance of balance, care, and support – and this is embedded in every aspect of his leadership.

Truly going that extra mile, Sam has also demonstrated his unwavering support for the industry by participating twice in the epic charity bike ride, Pedalling for Pubs – cycling a combined distance of over 850km to raise vital funds for Only A Pavement Away and the Licensed Trade Charity.

Paula Smith, Head of Marketing at the Licensed Trade Charity said, “We are absolutely thrilled to launch our new Heart of Hospitality campaign. With the numerous challenges facing our industry in the current economic climate, we feel it is vital to pause and recognise the incredible things that people are doing to make hospitality an even better place to work.

“Congratulations Sam for being our first Champion, your efforts to support and care for others really does have a ripple effect throughout our industry.

Through this campaign, we want to shout about the amazing efforts of those working in the sector, to bring joy and inspiration to fellow colleagues. If you know of, or work with someone who consistently goes that extra mile to improve the lives of others, please do nominate them to be a Heart of Hospitality Champion – we cannot wait to hear their story.”