The New World Trading Company Reports Growth and Announces Future Plans

Share Post Share Email

Pub and restaurant group The New World Trading Company (NWTC), supported by Graphite Capital, has reported a 5.5% growth in like-for-like sales during the festive season. The company also confirmed the approval of its company voluntary arrangement (CVA) and outlined plans for new openings, including a venue in Bournemouth.

Amber Wood, managing director of the group, which operates around 30 venues, described the holiday season as a success. “The Christmas and New Year period brought record-breaking results both financially and operationally. December’s sales were exceptional, achieving record revenue and a 5.5% increase in like-for-like growth,” she said. “We saw 11 locations set new weekly sales records, a testament to the dedication of our teams who delivered countless meals and drinks during this busy time.”

NWTC has been undergoing a strategic restructuring to focus on its flagship Botanist-branded venues. This process, which began last year, involved the closure of three underperforming sites: The Florist in Liverpool, and The Botanist in both Knutsford and Alderley Edge. Additionally, three single-site brands were successfully converted into Botanist venues, with plans to replicate this model further.

“Our customers have embraced the transformation of standalone venues into Botanist locations,” Wood explained. “This February, we’ll apply this approach by converting The Furnace in Sheffield to a Botanist. We’re also excited to announce that a new Botanist will open in Bournemouth in May 2025, located within the Bobby’s department store on Commercial Road in the town centre.”

NWTC is also preparing to expand into Lichfield, Staffordshire. The new venue, set to open in the redeveloped Three Spires shopping centre, will join an Everyman Cinema as part of the former Debenhams site’s redevelopment.

The company’s CVA, approved by over 95% of creditors, also involves the closure of three additional non-profitable sites: The North Light in Chester, The Botanist in Sheffield’s Leopold Square (already closed), and The Botanist in Coventry.

Looking ahead, NWTC says it is optimistic about its future. The company plans to refresh its brand identity, reestablish its core values, and continue its collaboration with the popular TV show First Dates at its Bath location.